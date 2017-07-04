Clicks n' Kicks: This week on WWE Superstars' Instagram Accounts (June 25 - July 1)

Here's a look at the best of this week's WWE Superstars' Instagram posts!

@jaydeeLR by J. Carpenter Top 5 / Top 10 04 Jul 2017, 11:05 IST

It was an emotionally charged week for the Superstars of WWE!

As we inch closer to the RAW exclusive pay-per-view Great Balls of Fire, the Superstars of WWE were all over the map this past week, with stops in Singapore and Tokyo. If you are on Instagram, you would have kept up with the latest happenings in the day-to-day lives of all of your favourite WWE Superstars as they travel from town-to-town and even sometimes manage to squeeze in a little downtime at home.

In this week's edition of Clicks n’ Kicks, we followed the likes of The Hardy Boyz, WWE Champion Jinder Mahal, Zack Ryder, and Erick Rowan, just to mention a few. Here are a few “Clicks” from this past week on Instagram.

#16 Japanese fans ain't SAWFT!

How do you say S-A-W-F-T in Japanese??

Enzo Amore may be going through a very difficult situation with his former tag team partner Big Cass, but as we can see in this screenshot from Enzo’s Instagram account, his fans remain just as loyal as they have been since day one.

As we prepare to go into the pay-per-view go-home edition of Monday Night RAW, it’ll be interesting to see how things continue to unfold between Enzo and Cass.