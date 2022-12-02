After Vince McMahon's retirement, several released WWE Superstars have recently returned to the company. Triple H has brought back many familiar faces whom he trusted during his time in NXT.

Candice LeRae, Mia Yim, Johnny Gargano, and Bray Wyatt have already returned to the company this year. However, several major names are reportedly heading back to the company soon.

Some former superstars have also expressed their desire to return to work with WWE for some time.

Some such comebacks could lead to the formation of new teams and factions. Meanwhile, former superstars could also return to join some existing factions and make them stronger.

Look at the five released WWE Superstars who could return to join or form factions soon.

#5. Eric Young’s WWE return could lead to the reformation of Sanity

Will Eric Young bring back Sanity?

Eric Young had a good run in WWE NXT from 2016 to 2018. He formed the faction known as Sanity, which once won the NXT Tag Team Championships.

Their move to the main roster did not take off, and the team split soon after. Young became a singles competitor but could not get good bookings. He was released from WWE in 2020.

As per the latest report by PWInsider, Triple H is bringing Young back to the company. The Game gave Eric Young a good run on NXT, and he could use the former superstar more effectively on the main roster.

"Former Impact Wrestling Champion Eric Young, 42, is returning to World Wrestling Entertainment, PWInsider.com has confirmed with multiple sources."

Young could reform Sanity on the main roster if he returns to the company. Former member Nikki Cross is performing on the RAW brand and recently went back to her old character that made her famous as part of Sanity.

Young’s return could lead to a reformation of Sanity that could give The O.C., The Judgment Day, and other factions some good rivalries.

#4. Nia Jax could return to join The Bloodline

Nia Jax could team up with The Head of the Table.

Former RAW Women’s Champion Nia Jax was released from her WWE contract on November 4, 2021. She hasn’t been featured in any other promotion ever since her release.

Jax has stated several times that she is not too interested in returning to the squared circle. However, in an appearance on the Wives of Wrestling podcast, she said that she would be open to a return to work on a storyline.

"I always said I would never wrestle again. I don't know if I'd ever, I don't think I'd go back to full-time wrestling because it was, it's crazy because now they have it different, but it just took a lot. It took a toll on me, but I wouldn't mind going back and doing like a fun little story and, you know, putting somebody over whatever it like."

Jax is related to The Bloodline's members, which could bring her back to the squared circle for some time. The Bloodline is the most dominant faction in the company, and Jax could return for a short story with the group.

If The Bloodline goes up against The Judgment Day, Jax could be called in to neutralize Rhea Ripley while the men take on each other in the ring. It would make a good storyline and give Jax a chance to say goodbye to wrestling on a high.

#3. Tegan Nox

Tegan Nox could return to WWE and join her friend Dakota Kai.

Damage CTRL is arguably the most dominant female faction in WWE. It’s good to see a top star like Bayley lead two former NXT stars on the main roster and push them ahead.

Dakota Kai and IYO SKY are the current WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions. They’ve been doing a great job at building their rivalries on the main roster. However, according to Kai, the faction was supposed to look very different when the idea was first pitched.

Speaking on the Getting Over podcast, Dakota Kai revealed that the faction was supposed to have four members, including Candice LeRae and released superstar Tegan Nox.

"When [Bayley] first mentioned it to me a couple of years [ago] (…) it was myself, Candice LeRae and Tegan [Nox]. Those were the ones that were from the start. And obviously, things that happened from then until now, everything changes."

LeRae is busy building her own rivalries as a singles superstar on RAW. Meanwhile, there are rumors that Tegan Nox is set to return to the company soon.

If she does make her return, she could join The Role Model, Kai, and SKY to make Damage CTRL a four-member group.

#2. Alberto Del Rio

Del Rio could lead a heel faction if he returns.

Alberto Del Rio was one of the hardest workers in WWE. He had a couple of stints with the company that saw him win many major championships. The four-time world champion had memorable rivalries against top superstars and wants to return to the company for one final run.

Speaking with Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Alberto opened up on the possibility of a WWE return:

"They wanna see me facing the performers that are now in the company. They know I'm a workhorse. I don't stop. I was one of the ones who did 250 appearances per year, 260 appearances per year. Never getting hurt, always giving fantastic matches. An important wrestler for our industry. Yes, we already talked about that stuff out there but I'm gonna say it again until people understand it. I didn't do anything and it's out there. I know I'm getting that opportunity pretty soon," Del Rio said.

If he returns to the company, fans could possibly see him form a faction to lead some of the top Mexican superstars. Dominik Mysterio, Santos Escobar, and Angel Garza are among the promotion's top heels.

It would be great to see them work under the leadership of the experienced Alberto Del Rio.

#1. Chelsea Green & Deonna Purrazzo could form VXT in WWE

Chelsea Green is one of the biggest names in women’s wrestling outside WWE. Her run with the company did not go too well, but she could possibly return under the creative direction of Triple H to become a big star.

Green recently lost to Impact Knockouts Champion Mickie James on Impact Wrestling. After the match, Green expressed her frustrations backstage to Deonna Purrazo.

"I was supposed to beat her," Green said. "I was supposed to retire Mickie James, Deonna. I'm going. I'm going home. Deonna, I'm going home."

Many reports have suggested that WWE is interested in bringing Green back to the company. Mia Yim and Emma fans could see Chelsea return to the company.

Additionally, Deonna Purrazzo recently tweeted Chelsea asking her if she had “room” at “home” for her. She could be hinting at Chelsea’s move to WWE, and the two former superstars could return to the company to form the VXT faction.

"Hey @ImChelseaGreen, you got room at home for me?"

If the two former superstars do return to WWE to form VXT, it would be great for the company’s women’s tag team division.

Green and Purrazzo could return to challenge Damage CTRL for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships sooner rather than later.

A WWE legend feels like Vince McMahon can only blame himself for his situation. More details here

Poll : 0 votes