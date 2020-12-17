Every Superstar from the first episode of 205 Live: where are they now?

Fans of high-flying wrestling tend to thoroughly enjoy 205 Live. Although it doesn't have an enormous fanbase like the WWE's other brands, it still has a passionate group of people who tune in to the WWE Network after WWE SmackDown to see this show.

The concept of 205 Live was largely result of the Cruiserweight Classic's grand success. The inaugural episode of WWE 205 Live shortly after the tournament ended, as its first episode aired on November 29, 2016.

Despite having lofty expectations at the beginning of the show, WWE hasn't put 205 Live in the limelight since its debut. But the purple brand has enjoyed some good momentum since it joined up with NXT and rebranded its Cruiserweight Championship as the NXT Cruiserweight Championship.

Let's take a look back at the first 205 Live episode and see where the Superstars who were on this show are today.

#1 The commentary team for the inaugural episode of 205 Live

The commentary team on this night was Mauro Ranallo, Corey Graves, and Austin Aries. Aries joined the commentary table of 205 Live because he was injured at the time.

Where are they now?

Mauro Ranallo continued to give his voice on 205 Live and SmackDown until he moved to NXT in June 2017. He had signed a new contract with WWE at that point. Ranallo remained on the brand for the next three years before leaving the company. He now commentates for Bellator, an MMA organization.

Last year, Corey Graves joined the WWE SmackDown commentary team alongside Michael Cole. He also hosts the WWE After The Bell podcast.

Austin Aries returned in the ring and faced Neville at WWE WrestleMania 33 in an unsuccessful attempt to capture the Cruiserweight Championship. He was then released by the company in July 2017 due to his bad reputation among the backstage community.

After his release from WWE, Aries became the "Belt Collector", as he captured six championships at the same time, including the IMPACT World Championship. He hasn't been seen in the squared circle for around one year now. The last match he had was against Teddy Hart at MLW Saturday Night SuperFight.