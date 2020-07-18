WWE Extreme Rules 2020: 3 Things that shouldn't happen at the PPV and 3 things that should

We are all set for WWE’s next pay-per-view, The Horror Show at Extreme Rules. This final big event before SummerSlam 2020 will see quite a few titles on the line. WWE Champion Drew McIntyre is set to defend his gold against Dolph Ziggler.

Both the RAW and SmackDown Women’s Championships will be on the line. Asuka is set to defend her title against Sasha Banks whereas Bayley will be putting her Championship on the line in her match against Nikki Cross.

Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman are set to lock horns in a Wyatt Swamp Fight, but the Universal Championship won’t be on the line. The New Day will look to defend their SmackDown Tag Team titles against Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura. Lastly, Apollo Crews is set to defend his United States Championship against MVP.

In this article, we will take a look at things that should and shouldn’t happen at Extreme Rules 2020. So, without further ado, let’s begin.

#3 Shouldn’t happen at Extreme Rules: Bayley loses her SmackDown Women’s Championship

Are we heading closer to this much-awaited rivalry

SmackDown Superstar Nikki Cross picked a win in a fatal four-way match and won the opportunity to challenge Bayley for the SmackDown Women’s Championship at Extreme Rules. She has previously challenged Bayley in Single’s matches, but the Champion has always dominated their encounters.

The SmackDown Women’s Championship should not change hands at Extreme Rules. WWE have worked hard to build up an inevitable feud between Bayley and her best friend, Sasha Banks. The latter is set to challenge Asuka for the RAW Women’s Championship. If she loses in her match and Bayley wins, WWE will have a perfect opportunity to possibly fire up the betrayal storyline at the PPV.

Nikki Cross is a talented Superstar but she has not been dominant in the last few months. Most importantly, a win for her will completely halt a brilliant storyline that has been in the making for months. It would be better if Bayley retains her title at Extreme Rules and is eventually booked in a Championship match against Sasha Banks.