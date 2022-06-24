5 WWE Superstars who you may have forgotten won Money in the Bank

The upcoming WWE Money in the Bank premium event on July 2, 2022, has every fan on the edge of their seats. The ladder match revolves around a suspended briefcase, which allows the holder to challenge for any championship at any time. Interestingly, he or she can do so anytime, anywhere in the ring, within a calendar year.

While Edge and Seth Rollins have had memorable runs as "Mr. Money in the Bank," some former winners' durations with the briefcase are not as memorable.

On this list, we will take a look at five superstars who you may have forgotten won Money in the Bank.

#1. On this list of 5 WWE Superstars you may have forgotten once won Money in the Bank: Rob Van Dam - 2006

RVD with his customised briefcase

Rob Van Dam’s WWE Championship win over John Cena was memorable. This, in part, is thanks to the interference by Edge combined with the passion of the fans in attendance at ECW One Night Stand. However, the fact that it was a Money in the Bank cash-in is often forgotten.

RVD was the first to notify the Champion prior to cash-in. Unlike the previous contract holder Edge, he removed the surprise element that the briefcase is most synonymous with.

While both referees were out, The Rated-R Superstar appeared from underneath the ring. A spear from Edge through a table, combined with Van Dam’s five star frog splash on a helpless Cena, ended the match in the challenger’s favor. The pinfall was counted by Paul Heyman.

The desire of the hardcore audience to see Van Dam dethrone Cena was evident. Heyman had given a spoiler that if RVD won, a new ECW belt would be introduced. RVD's championship run ended shortly after his arrest that followed caused the Stamford-based promotion to rush the ECW and WWE championships off of Mr. Monday Nights.

#2. Baron Corbin - 2017

Baron Corbin with the prize in 2017

Around a year into his time on the main roster, Baron Corbin temporarily leap-frogged the likes of AJ Styles, Kevin Owens, and Shinsuke Nakamura. He won the 2017 Money in the Bank ladder match. However, his run with the briefcase did not go as originally planned.

Fans may not remember that Corbin’s cash-in ended in a pinfall loss to Jinder Mahal. John Cena caused him to fail, further building up their match at SummerSlam 2017.

His disgraceful defeat was supposedly a punishment for a number of transgressions. Nevertheless, his cash-in against Mahal has seldom been spoken of since. Corbin has been relegated from the main event title picture to comical roles such as “Happy” Corbin.

#3. Damien Sandow - 2013

Damien Sandow rose to the occasion during Money in the Bank 2013. He betrayed his partner from Team Rhodes Scholars, Cody Rhodes, throwing him off the ladder and retrieving the briefcase for himself.

His one win and 12 losses record after winning the ladder event was a warning of upcoming failure. The Intellectual Savior of The Masses decided to cash in his contract after 106 days against John Cena.

It was seen as a bizarre decision because The Champ wasn’t exhausted, having not wrestled at all that night. Sandow smacked his briefcase on Cena's injured arm but it wasn't enough. Cena defeated Sandow with just one arm.

Fans most remember him as The Miz’s stunt double. Although he was never seen at that level again, his run as Damien Mizdow was a big hit. He went on to perform under the name Aron Rex/Stevens until his 2022 retirement.

#4. Mr. Kennedy - 2007

Mr. "Money in the Bank" Kennedy

Mr. Kennedy had a promising start to his WWE career. He defeated the Undertaker and even won the United States Championship a year after his debut. The Mic Checker next pictured himself as the WWE Champion when he won the contract in the annual ladder match at WrestleMania 23.

He had intentions of cashing in the contract at WrestleMania next year. However, a suspected tricep tear dampened his ambitions. Kennedy lost the briefcase to Edge in a match to write him off television. The Rated-R Superstar would go on to successfully cash in against and win the World Heavyweight Championship.

Kennedy was the only superstar to lose his contract without cashing in until Otis joined him in 2020, losing his contract to The Miz. He was with WWE until 2009. It is rumored that he had heat with major stars which, combined with multiple injuries, caused WWE to release him.

#5. Kane - 2010

The Big Red Machine Kane

In 2010, it was announced that the Money in the Bank Ladder match would be moved from WrestleMania to its own annual pay-per-view event. Both RAW and SmackDown had their own ladder matches and Kane was the first man to win the blue Money in the Bank briefcase.

The Big Red Machine cashed in on Rey Mysterio the same night after the main event championship match. Mysterio was ambushed by Jack Swagger after their match. Kane assisted Mysterio and then returned to the ring to take advantage of the beaten champion. He then pinned Mysterio to become the World Heavyweight Champion.

Kane holds the record as the fastest man to cash in the contract, holding it for forty-nine minutes. This, although a WWE record, makes it easy to forget that the WWE Hall of Famer once won Money in the Bank.

