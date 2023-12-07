Former NXT Tag Team Champions return to crush The American Nightmare - 5 finishes for Cody Rhodes vs. Shinsuke Nakamura on WWE RAW (December 11, 2023)

Shinsuke Nakamura has his sights set on Cody Rhodes, and the two are scheduled to face off on the December 11, 2023, episode of WWE Monday Night RAW. For weeks, Nakamura was featured in cryptic vignettes, which were later revealed to be about The American Nightmare.

The King of Strong Style promised to bring chaos to his target, leading Cody to become a victim of Nakamura's red mist. Shinsuke wants Rhodes to set him free and will look to do so through battle. The two Royal Rumble winners who failed to win a world title at WrestleMania are now set to collide on WWE RAW.

On the RAW after Survivor Series 2023, Nakamura publicly revealed himself as an adversary of The American Nightmare. When they finally clash in a one-on-one match in a WWE ring, what will the finish be?

Without further ado, here are five potential finishes for Cody Rhodes vs. Shinsuke Nakamura on the December 11 edition of Monday Night RAW!

#5. A clean victory for Cody Rhodes on WWE RAW

A clean victory from Cody Rhodes is perhaps the worst outcome for the scheduled bout between The King of Strong Style and The American Nightmare. Cody winning cleanly this early in their rivalry could potentially kill off the feud and any momentum that Shinsuke Nakamura has gained in recent weeks.

While it's certainly possible that WWE will go with a clean win for Cody on the upcoming edition of RAW, it arguably wouldn't be the smartest choice for the company. For Rhodes' eventual victory to make a significant impact, he'll need to face seemingly insurmountable odds from his opponent, which can't be achieved by vanquishing his opponent in their first match on cable television.

A clean win right off the bat would help Cody very little and hurt Nakamura tremendously, but WWE still might go through with it.

#4. A sneaky/dirty win for Shinsuke Nakamura

After failing in his pursuit of Seth Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship, Shinsuke Nakamura needs a major win to demonstrate his worth as one of Monday Night RAW's top heels. A victory over a name like Cody Rhodes would be a major gain for Nakamura on the red brand.

However, as a means to protect The American Nightmare, it'd be wise for Nakamura's win to be booked as a tainted victory.

There are plenty of ways for Nakamura to win in a dirty fashion. The King of Strong Style could employ red mist again to bring down Rhodes. There are also a variety of weapons at the ringside and underneath the ring that could be utilized during the match, particularly if and when the referee becomes distracted or incapacitated.

Nakamura could also achieve a 'dirty win' by using Rhodes tights or the ring ropes for leverage when attempting a pin.

Shinsuke Nakamura could also achieve a 'sneaky win' over Rhodes via someone else interfering on his behalf.

#3. Chaos comes to Monday Night RAW

As a means to ensure victory this coming Monday, Nakamura might seek assistance in his fight against The American Nightmare. A Shinsuke-led faction in WWE could lead The King of Strong Style to victory over Cody Rhodes.

Who could be in Nakamura's new faction? Will Shinsuke go back to his NJPW roots and bring the stable known as 'Chaos' to Monday Night RAW? The former IWGP Champion was the original leader of the Japanese stable, which is now led by Kazuchika Okada, a New Japan star that Triple H has his eyes on.

Okada's NJPW contract is set to expire in late January 2024. Former NXT Cruiserweight Champion Lio Rush is also a current member of Chaos.

While the King of Strong Style has promised to bring chaos to Cody Rhodes, it seems unlikely that he's talking about actually bringing the New Japan faction into WWE in his feud against The American Nightmare.

This is because WWE and NJPW don't have the same working relationship that New Japan has with AEW, allowing their wrestlers to make select appearances in both companies.

However, it isn't out of the realm of possibilities for WWE and NJPW to agree on future collaborations with one another. If not, the Stamford-based company will have to wait until Okada's contract with New Japan expires.

Shinsuke Nakamura promises to bring chaos to Cody. However, it remains to be seen whether he's talking about his former faction, Chaos, or whether he's simply referring to the dictionary definition of 'chaos,' which means complete disorder and confusion.

#2. The Authors of Pain take out The American Nightmare

Akam and Rezar were both reportedly secretly signed by the Stamford-based company in 2022, yet they've been stuck on the sidelines since then. Perhaps one way of reintroducing them to WWE programming would be to insert them into the feud between Cody Rhodes and Shinsuke Nakamura.

Before they departed from the Stamford-based promotion in 2020, The Authors of Pain were the villainous henchmen of the then-heel Seth Rollins. If and when they return to weekly programming, maybe they can find a new leader in the form of Shinsuke Nakamura, The King of Strong Style.

With the legendary Paul Ellering as their leader, The AOP became NXT Tag Team Champions. With the cruiserweight authority figure Drake Maverick as their manager, the duo of heavy-hitting powerhouses became RAW Tag Team Champions. Championship gold could once again be on the cards for The Authors of Pain, but maybe this time, they'll be led by a former United States Champion.

Much like Cody Rhodes and Shinsuke Nakamura, The Authors of Pain have a story to tell, and there are still plenty of pages left unwritten.

The AOP could continue their story by imposing their will on The American Nightmare. It's possible they could interfere in Cody and Nakamura's upcoming bout on RAW, or maybe they'll surprise attack Rhodes after the match.

#1. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Cody Rhodes leads to a DQ, a no-contest, or a count-out finish

As a means to prolong a feud on weekly programming, WWE often employs an indecisive finish, which could come in many forms. Rather than Nakamura or Rhodes getting a clear-cut victory over one another, the company could protect both characters by having their match end in a count-out, a no-contest, a disqualification, a double count-out, or a double DQ.

By having the match end in a no-contest, a double count-out, or a double DQ, neither man will be rewarded the victory. By having the match end via one wrestler being counted out or disqualified, one wrestler wins without pinning or submitting his opponent. Each scenario would ensure that both wrestlers don't lose momentum and don't look weak in the coming weeks.

