Future star, bitter rival - 5 better opponents for Seth Rollins than The Miz on WWE RAW

Seth Rollins is scheduled to battle The Miz tonight on WWE RAW. The Miz used to tag team with Logan Paul before the popular YouTuber left him behind. Seth defeated Logan at WrestleMania 39 in a great match but has yet to move on to anything noteworthy since the premium live event.

The Visionary should make quick work of The A-Lister tonight on WWE RAW, but it won't do much for his character. Seth Rollins used to be in the main event regularly and many fans are hoping to see him get a push following WrestleMania 39.

Listed below are five superstars that would have been better opponents for Seth Rollins on WWE RAW.

#5. Seth Rollins could have been added to the Lashley and Theory match on WWE RAW

Watchalong Wrestling @WatchalongTommy Seth Rollins Vs Austin Theory in a street fight right now for the live crowd. I always appreciate a good dark match #WWERAW Seth Rollins Vs Austin Theory in a street fight right now for the live crowd. I always appreciate a good dark match #WWERAW https://t.co/8L0GOeAvpd

Bobby Lashley and Austin Theory are scheduled to face each other once again tonight on WWE RAW. Seth was a huge part of the United States Championship storyline involving Lashley and Theory. Bobby Lashley, Seth Rollins, and Austin Theory battled in a Triple Threat match at Survivor Series 2022 for the title.

The Visionary was in control of the match and lifted Theory for the Falcon Arrow. Lashley leveled Rollins with a Spear and Theory happened to fall on top of Seth to win the match. Seth could still have a lot of bitterness over not being the US Champion and we could have had a rematch from Survivor Series tonight on RAW.

#4. Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar defeated Omos at WrestleMania 39 and then teamed up with Cody Rhodes on the following edition of RAW. The Beast and The American Nightmare were scheduled to face Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa of The Bloodline, but the match never took place. Lesnar brutally attacked Cody Rhodes, who recently issued a challenge to Brock for a match at Backlash next month.

Brock is scheduled to answer Cody's challenge tonight, but Seth could interrupt him. Seth Rollins went 0-3 against Rhodes last year and may want to face Cody at Backlash instead. Seth could challenge Brock to a match tonight with the winner going on to face Rhodes at the premium live event next month.

#3. Cody Rhodes

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Cody Rhodes was the top merchandise seller during Wrestlemania week Cody Rhodes was the top merchandise seller during Wrestlemania week 💰 https://t.co/u8cdlqCIi7

Cody Rhodes has vaulted himself to the top of the card in WWE and Seth Rollins is likely still angry about it. The Visionary and The American Nightmare are reportedly not fans of each other in real life, but their chemistry is undeniable in the ring.

Seth could interrupt Brock and Cody's segment tonight on RAW and issue a challenge to The American Nightmare. If Rhodes defeats Seth for the fourth time in a row, Rollins may have to take a look in the mirror and reinvent himself on WWE television in the months ahead.

#2. Montez Ford

Most fans believed that Montez Ford was on the verge of becoming a breakout singles star after his impressive performance during the Men's Elimination Chamber match for the United States Championship in February. However, he is still a part of The Street Profits and the duo lost to Undisputed Tag Team Champions Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens two weeks ago on WWE RAW.

Montez Ford and Seth Rollins could have had an argument backstage that led to a match. Ford could have proven that he can hang with the best superstars in the company, and Rollins would have been a great selection as a first opponent during his run as a singles star.

#1. Matt Riddle

Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins had an intense rivalry last year that got incredibly personal. Their storyline culminated in a Fight Pit match at WWE Extreme Rules. Riddle won the match and posed with special guest referee UFC legend Daniel Cormier after the match.

The Original Bro recently returned after his hiatus from the company for personal reasons. Riddle is going after Solo Sikoa and The Bloodline, as they were the reason he was written off WWE TV in the storyline.

Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle could have had one more clash on RAW, with Riddle earning Rollins' respect. This would have presented the opportunity for Rollins to join the rivalry against The Bloodline as well.

