What is Paige's legacy in WWE?

On July 7th, the relationship between WWE and Paige will officially come to an end. The revolutionary star spent over 10 years with the promotion, despite a lot of ups and downs... and a little bit of controversy mixed in for good measure.

The WWE Universe took to her right away, and some in the fanbase absolutely adored her. She was very different than the majority of the 'divas' of the time. Rather than being a buxom blonde, she was a darker, more mysterious figure.

The British grappler was lithe and quick and on her feet. Paige also displayed surprising strength for a woman her size. In many ways, her athletic prowess and wrestling acumen set the stage for the women who followed her.

Today's crop of female stars like Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss can thank her for changing the game. They are reaping the benefits of her work.

Saraya-Jade Bevis was born into a wrestling family, which may explain a couple of things. One, she was already well versed and experienced in the industry before she was even old enough to drive a car. Secondly, she already looked at life from a wrestler's point of view. And that's not always the path to the healthiest choices.

Earlier this week, she addressed her fans on social media and expressed her gratitude for sticking by her throughout her tumultious tenure in WWE.

Paige experienced unprecedented success, winning the Divas Championship on two occasions and raising the bar for in-ring excellence in the women's division.

Then came the low times. For the youngster from Norwich, all the money and fame in the world couldn't prepare her for the firestorm she was about to walk through.

Her 'Little Girl Lost' persona was just as much an onscreen character as it was who Paige was out in the real world. Success came swiftly and sweetly for Saraya. But by this time, her alter ego had grown to the point where she could no longer control the phenomenon known as Paige.

During her roller coaster ride to fame in WWE, she experienced the highest of highs and the lowest of lows

The stories and controversies come by the bushel barrel. She was first knocked out of a match against Sasha Banks when The Boss threw an errant kick that nailed Paige's previously-injured neck. It would end up being her last match in WWE due to the severity of the damage.

Over the course of several months, she got into a very public squabble with WWE over the severity of her injuries and her target date to return to action. On top of that, she was suspended on two occasions for violating the company's wellness policy.

Throw in her very volatile relationship with fellow wrestler Alberto del Rio, and that just added to her outside-the-ring problems. They were both seen out, regularly intoxicated. The couple had a few public incidents where the authorities had to get involved and allegations of abuse came from both parties after their engagement ended.

All of this coincided at a time when she was also trying to focus on contributing to the major motion picture about her and her upbringing, Fighting with My Family. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson was behind the project, so it immediately drew a lot of attention from the mainstream crowd.

This and other controversial events threw the former Divas Champion into a downward spiral. And while many fans found it funny, it wasn't for her.

Paige said she was routinely mocked and catcalled in public, to the point that she fell into a deep depression and even had thoughts of ending her own life. Luckily, she was able to lean on friends and family during that time.

Over the last few years, WWE management has always tried to find a place for her. She was going to be the leader of a group called Absolution, with Sonya DeVille and Mandy Rose as her proteges. She has also been tried out as an onscreen authority figure and as the co-host of WWE Backstage on FS1. Nothing seemed suited for her.

Now, her long and controversial stay with the promotion is over. But how will Paige be remembered by fans? As the revolutionary female grappler who helped usher in a new era of ladies' wrestling in WWE? Or the problem child who did everything in the world to sabotage her own career - even if she never really meant to?

Ultimately, her legacy will be decided by the fans. And there's always the possibility that she may return to World Wrestling Entertainment someday. But no matter what happens going forward, Paige should always be seen as a young lady who captured our hearts, held our attention and changed the game... forever.

