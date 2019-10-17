ICW News: WWE NXT UK Champion Kay Lee Ray confirmed for Fear & Loathing XII

Gary Cassidy FOLLOW OFFICIAL News 22 // 17 Oct 2019, 06:52 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Kay Lee Ray will be in action!

Breaking news coming out of Insane Championship Wrestling tonight as WWE NXT UK Women's Champion Kay Lee Ray has been confirmed to appear at Fear & Loathing XII.

There is no word as to who Kay Lee Ray will face off against, although a couple of names may well be off the table as ICW Women's Champion Kasey's opponent for the two-day extravaganza was confirmed at ICW Gonzo when Aivil defeated Isla Dawn to become the number one contender for the title.

Kay Lee Ray is a three-time ICW Women's Champion, and I had the chance to speak with Kay Lee all about her journey to WWE back in April.

Fear & Loathing XII

The 12th annual Fear & Loathing emanates from Glasgow's SWG3 over two nights the weekend of November 2nd and 3rd, and several colossal clashes have already been confirmed for the event.

Impact Wrestling star Sami Callihan is set to take on BT Gunn, while Noam Dar is in Triple Threat action against Leyton Buzzard and Kieran Kelly, Kings of Catch defend their Tag Team gold against The Purge in a Kings of Insanity Match, Zero-G Champion Liam Thomson takes on Wolfgang in a Good Housekeeping Match, Grado will face off against Ravie-Davie, and two more matches were confirmed at ICW Gonzo with Kasey defending the Women's Championship against Aivil and Kenny Williams taking on Jordan Devlin. The full card can be found here.

Meanwhile, the main event is up in the air after Joe Coffey was removed from all upcoming appearances for the company following an altercation at Gonzo. Coffey, of course, was set to take on current ICW World Heavyweight Champion Stevie Boy. An announcement is yet to happen as to any change to that match, but Coffey has been replaced at France 2000 one week previous.

We're less than 1 month away from #ICWFearandLoathing at @SWG3glasgow! Don't miss the biggest weekend on the ICW calendar!



Seats are now SOLD OUT, but you can still pick up standing tickets at https://t.co/TSNaiG2Kcx & @ticketsscotland pic.twitter.com/jihjH5u2v6 — ICW (@InsaneChampWres) October 7, 2019

Tickets for ICW Fear & Loathing XII are available here, or you can catch it via ICW On Demand here.

Follow Sportskeeda Wrestling and Sportskeeda MMA on Twitter for all the latest news. Do not miss out!