NXT WarGames Last-minute predictions

WarGames will be the first standalone TakeOver-type event for NXT 2.0. Halloween Havoc took place in October, but it was a themed episode of NXT with title matches. WarGames will take place on a Sunday instead of a Tuesday.

This year's show is even more important due to the reboot of NXT in September. The brand is extremely different from what has defined it over the last five years. TakeOvers traditionally had better action than even a main-roster WWE PPV.

With the shift of focus to characters and athletes rather than performers with vast wrestling experience, the match quality has decreased. A lot of the performers in NXT 2.0 are new to the brand and have been protected a bit.

At a show like WarGames, however, fans will get every chance to see if these new stars can make it. While new stars will be featured, there are solid veterans like Io Shirai, Tommaso Ciampa, Johnny Gargano, and Roderick Strong on the card.

While they don't have matches, expect MSK to commune with the Shaman. There could also be drama from Indi Hartwell. Here are some last-minute predictions for this year's WarGames event.

#5. The Cruiserweight title is the only singles title on the line at NXT WarGames.

With many roster cuts this year, much of the Cruiserweight division has been lost. NXT still carries the Cruiserweight Championship, but it could be in for a change in the future. A recent rumor from the Wrestling Observer suggested that it could be done away with altogether.

Since many of the featured stars of NXT 2.0 are bigger, the need for the Cruiserweight title has decreased. It's a shame due to the talent of the current and former competitors.

Joe Gacy's new gimmick is one of inclusion. Due to the weight restrictions of the title, that potential change could either be as a new belt or the belt might even be retired.

The challenger got the last laugh on the go-home episode as their discussion broke down once Strong entered the ring with Malcolm Bivens.

The woke gimmick of Gacy is certainly polarizing. He does a good job of getting it over, but fans either love it or hate it. It would make sense for him to win.

Having the title in Gacy's hands would also add another facet to his character. It would, however, also make it less of a title like the FTW Championship in AEW. It's rarely defended.

Strong just won the title in September though, so losing it in his second defense would not be the right move. He's the centerpiece of the Diamond Mine, and they need that title to at least seem legitimate.

Prediction: Roderick Strong retains the NXT Cruiserweight title at WarGames.

Edited by Roxanne Smith