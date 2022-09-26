Returning former WWE women's champion; a crazy gimmick change - 5 main roster WWE women who could dethrone Mandy Rose

Much to everyone’s surprise, Mandy Rose has done an incredible job of carrying the NXT Women’s Division but could her time in NXT be coming to an end soon?

There have been rumors floating around suggesting that Toxic Attraction will be brought up on the WWE main roster before Survivor Series. If the rumors are true, there is a possibility that they could be a part of the War Games match for the event.

Keeping the supposed rumors in mind, let’s toy around with the idea that Rose could drop the title to anyone on the roster, particularly the WWE main roster. Let’s look at 5 such women on WWE's main roster who could dethrone Mandy Rose.

#5. Bow down to the Queen

Mandy Rose may very well be the Queen (so to speak) in NXT as the longest reigning Women’s Champion but there is one other true Queen that may disagree. Queen Zelina has been on the shelf due to an injury that required surgery. With that being said, she is due to return to active competition at any time.

It would come as no surprise to see Queen Zelina invade NXT and challenge Mandy Rose for the title and shockingly dethrone her. Perhaps a surprise open challenge for the upcoming Halloween Havoc could set this up nicely and give Zelina a proper return to the brand.

#4. Nikki’s psychotic return to her roots

It’s safe to say that Nikki A.S.H’s time as “almost a superhero” has run out of steam. The idea and gimmick were fun at the time, but a return by the former RAW Women's champion might be what’s "best for business."

The one championship Nikki has never won to date is the NXT Women’s Championship. So seeing her return to her original, crazy and downright psychotic Nikki Cross gimmick would be the perfect element to catch Mandy Rose off guard, setting up for her to drop the title to Nikki in quick fashion.

Nikki could begin her new run as NXT Women’s Champion, while Mandy Rose and Toxic Attraction could ride off into the sunset and join the main roster.

#3. Mandy Rose involved in a Champion vs. Champion encounter

vic 🌸 @viqqyy Dana Brooke treating winning the 24/7 title on Raw like she just won the WWE title in the main event of Wrestlemania is the most wholesome thing I’ve seen in a while Dana Brooke treating winning the 24/7 title on Raw like she just won the WWE title in the main event of Wrestlemania is the most wholesome thing I’ve seen in a while https://t.co/M3GIMQu4fq

The idea of having the RAW or SmackDown Women’s Champion take on Mandy Rose would be interesting, but it could seem redundant unless there is a personal issue behind it.

However, we do have Dana Brooke as the WWE 24/7 Champion and frankly has never been taken too seriously as a competitor in her division. That could very well change if she were to take make a surprise appearance on NXT and defeat Mandy Rose for the Women’s title.

Brooke has improved quite a bit in the ring and deserves more than a comedic run with the 24/7 title. Having her return to NXT and being granted a run with the Women’s Championship would be more ideal, giving her a new platform to perform on a new roster to sink her teeth into.

#2. Sometimes, you must follow your “Hart”

Natalya may be a veteran of the entire women’s division but is well-deserving of having at least one final championship run before she calls it a career in WWE. One of the championships she has yet to capture is the NXT Women’s title.

Mandy Rose is riding her high horse at the moment, proving that she can beat the best when challenged, but could she overcome the “Queen of Harts” ?

Natalya could very well be one Sharpshooter away from dethroning Mandy Rose and snapping more than just her legs as she ends her championship reign.

#1. It’s Boss Time! The Return of Sasha Banks

One huge surprise that could catch everyone off guard and give the NXT Women’s Division a huge boost is by having “The Boss” Sasha Banks return to the brand that started it all for her career. Banks has had many historic matches and feuds on the yellow brand, especially her wars with Bayley that have been well documented.

Banks walked out of WWE several months ago due to creative disagreements. Toying with the idea that she is brought back to the company and the desire for her to do something different would be to have her go to NXT. The Boss can dethrone Mandy Rose for the Women’s Championship, and rebuild her career by carrying the brand that she helped mold, shape, and create in the first place.

Given all that Banks has done in her WWE career, this may seem like a demotion of sorts, but in reality this would be a great boost for NXT and draw more eyeballs to watch the product on Tuesday nights by having a well-established main roster star return to the brand.

Did you know a major backstage fight erupted during WrestleMania 32? More details right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far