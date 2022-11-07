Multiple stunning photos from WWE Crown Jewel 2022

On Saturday, WWE held its fourth Crown Jewel premium live event at Mrsool Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The show held eight matches, including a historic Last Woman Standing bout between Bayley and Bianca Belair.

The event also featured a Steel Cage match between Drew McIntyre and Karrion Kross, and an Undisputed WWE Universal Title match between Roman Reigns and Logan Paul.

Several Superstars gave impressive performances at Crown Jewel and left the WWE Universe with memorable moments. These highlights were documented by photographers throughout the show.

Here are multiple stunning photos from Crown Jewel 2022.

Spear after Spear after Spear

Bobby Lashley dominated Brock Lesnar at Crown Jewel (Source: WWE)

After a few months of absence, Brock Lesnar returned to Monday Night RAW to target Bobby Lashley. The two had a few brawls on the Red Brand before squaring off at Crown Jewel last Saturday.

The WWE Universe is used to Lesnar taking his opponents to Suplex City. It seems that Lashley was the one who took The Beast Incarnate to Spear City at Crown Jewel.

The 46-year-old delivered multiple Spears to wear down his opponent. The company's photographers documented these Spears in a few stunning photos that showed Lashley's determination while attacking Lesnar.

Despite The All-Mighty's dominance, he failed to defeat The Beast Incarnate as Brock Lesnar walked out with the win.

Clash of the giants

Braun Strowman is one of the most popular superstars in Saudi Arabia

Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley were not the only two monsters to clash at Crown Jewel this year. The card also included a match that turned into a battle between two giants, Braun Strowman and Omos.

While making his entrance, Strowman appeared to be a huge fan favorite for the Saudi crowd as he received an unbelievable welcome. They also celebrated with him following his victory over his opponent.

Meanwhile, two of the match's highlights were the giants' power-slamming each other, which is an unfamiliar scene for both Superstars. These memorable moments were all captured in photos.

Butch has wings

Butch flying during The Brawling Brutes' match against The Usos

The Brawling Brutes have been impressive over the past few months. With their front-man Sheamus absent, his teammates Butch and Ridge Holland squared off against The Usos in an Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships match.

Although the two gave an impressive performance, Holland and Butch failed to defeat The Usos as Jimmy and Jey walked out victorious. Despite their defeat, the Brawling Brutes left the WWE Universe with memorable moments, including Butch's Flying Moonsault in the picture above.

The Electric Chair

The Judgment Day defeated The O.C at Crown Jewel

After feuding over the past few weeks, The Judgment Day and The O.C squared off in a six-man tag team match at Crown Jewel on Saturday. Despite The O.C's efforts, Rhea Ripley's involvement again helped her team pick up the victory.

Two spots were probably the highlights of the match. The first saw AJ Styles suplex Finn Balor from the top rope. Meanwhile, Luke Gallows hit Dominik Mysterio with the Electric Chair, while Damian Priest did the same to Karl Anderson. The memorable moment was captured by WWE photographers.

Styles also found himself in the Electric Chair when Rhea Ripley carried him on her shoulders to prevent him from hitting Balor with the Phenomenal Forearm. She then dropped him on the apron in what became the turning point of the bout. The moment was also captured by the company's photographers.

Bianca Belair and Bayley at war

Bianca Belair defeated Bayley in a Last Woman Standing match at Crown Jewel 2022

Since her return at SummerSlam, Bayley has targeted the RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair. The two squared off last month at Extreme Rules in a Ladder match. However, The Role Model failed to defeat The EST of WWE and capture the RAW Women's Championship.

Last Saturday, Bayley had another shot at the title at Crown Jewel when she went head-to-head against Belair in a historic Last Woman Standing match. The bout turned into a war as both superstars used every weapon they could get their hands on, including steel steps, kendo sticks, steel chairs, and even a golf cart.

The match also witnessed a few scary spots. The first saw Belair attempting to put her opponent through a table from the top of the golf cart. Nevertheless, The Role Model landed awkwardly on the edge of the table.

The company's photographers captured the moment. Another spot their cameras also captured was Belair delivering a devastating KOD to her opponent, who again landed awkwardly on her knee over a steel chair. The fierce battle ended in Belair's victory to retain her RAW Women's Championship.

Logan Paul stole the show at WWE Crown Jewel

Logan Paul was very close to defeating Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel

Before Crown Jewel, Logan Paul competed in only two matches in WWE. He made his in-ring debut at WrestleMania 38 when he teamed up with The Miz to defeat The Mysterios. A few months later, he beat his former teammate, The Miz, at SummerSlam.

Last Saturday, the 27-year-old YouTuber competed in his third match when he squared off against Roman Reigns in an Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match at Crown Jewel.

Despite being a rookie wrestler, Paul stole the show with his high-flying wrestling style. The highlight of the bout was when he flew off the top rope into Reigns, crashing through the Arabic announce table.

Paul's impressive performance got documented by WWE photographers as they captured several stunning moments from his match against Reigns, which he lost despite all his efforts.

