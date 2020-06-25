6 Important things WWE should have done differently in 2020
- WWE has somehow managed to keep the wheel spinning in 2020
- These were the things this year that WWE should have done differently
WWE has kept the wheel spinning in a rather crazy year. We've seen multiple changes happen this year and things that we've never missed before.
This is essentially the pandemic era for WWE and in retrospect, it'll be looked upon as a vital one for the company. However, there were decisions by WWE, backstage, and creatively, that could have been done differently.
Here are six important things WWE should have done differently as we reach the halfway point of 2020.
#6. The Paul Heyman WWE creative conflict situation
When Paul Heyman (and for a short time, Eric Bischoff on SmackDown) was hired as the Executive Director of WWE RAW, the idea behind it was for them to reduce Vince McMahon's overall WWE workload from a creative standpoint, allowing him to put more time into XFL.
It appeared to be a great decision and from July 2019, the direction of RAW began to change, with a lot more emphasis put on younger Superstars and current talent rather than the constant push of part-timers.
Things were changing for the better as well, but there's no denying that there were times when RAW had a string of bad episodes. Once COVID-19 was declared a pandemic, McMahon was forced to shut XFL again (despite starting quite well), and that put his focus back into creative for WWE.
In mid-June, it was announced that Paul Heyman was relieved of his duties as RAW Executive director and Bruce Prichard was declared as the creative head for both WWE RAW and SmackDown.
According to Sportskeeda's own Tom Colohue, Vince McMahon and Paul Heyman didn't see "eye-to-eye":
Vince McMahon has been unhappy with Paul Heyman for a while. There were a few different things at play; for example, they weren't particularly happy about Heyman's use of AJ Styles. They didn't have particular faith in some of the people Heyman wanted to push. There are question marks about names such as Liv Morgan and Apollo Crews, and of course, a Liv Morgan vignette was pulled at the last minute. This week Liv Morgan wrestled in a match that lasted about two minutes, and you know, it was strange in that regard.
It seemed like the entire situation was handled the wrong way. Paul Heyman should have been given more time to build his creative vision for Monday Night RAW. Such things take years, but it seems like ego and disagreements came in the way of that.