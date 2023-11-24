[WATCH] Drew McIntyre cuts fiery promo ahead of Survivor Series directed at two WWE stars

Drew McIntyre, to the surprise of many, joined forces with The Judgment Day on RAW. He is looking to right the wrongs he believes were done to him in the past year. Alongside the most despised superstars on Monday nights, the Scotsman will step inside a cage for WarGames on Saturday night.

According to the former WWE Champion, Jey Uso is not who he claims to be, and still the same man he was when part of The Bloodline. Moreover, when all is said and done, nothing matters to him now more than the World Heavyweight Championship, currently in possession of Seth Rollins.

He shared a video clip on his Twitter/X handle, touching on his recent actions. "The best heel turns are the justified ones," he stated. Furthermore, he reiterated what he explained this past Monday night, that the fans who turned on him were never his fans. As for the ones who are still rooting for him, they understand:

"Who’s the heel? Who’s the bad guy? #SurvivorSeries," Drew McIntyre captioned his post.

Watch the entire promo below:

Expand Tweet

Last month, Mr. Money in the Bank Damian Priest hinted that Rhea Ripley had a master plan for Drew McIntyre. The two behemoths, who are both technically after Seth Rollins and the world title, appear to be on the same boat for the time being.

As for this weekend, it seems The Judgment Day and McIntyre are simply looking to destroy their longtime rivals. This includes the returning Randy Orton, who has been away for 1.5 years.

Drew McIntyre's heel work receives praise from WWE Hall of Famer

On RAW Monday night, McIntyre cut his first heel promo after helping The Judgment Day retain their tag titles against Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso the week prior.

Speaking on the SiriusXM's Busted Open Radio about the segment and McIntyre's presentation overall, Bully Ray showed excitement at the character change. He also added what he wants to see in the coming weeks:

"Last night [Monday night] was definitely a step in the right direction," Ray said. "Drew looks amazing. I like the black leather kilt and the black leather jacket. Drew looks amazing. I just want that little bit of extra when he speaks. You know how, like, when Eddie Kingston speaks, there's that level of believability where you know everything Eddie's saying is coming right from his heart and not the top of his head. That's what I want from Drew." [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]

Jey Uso and Seth Rollins are his targets evidently, but they are not the only ones. The Scotsman has also sent a message to his former rival Randy Orton ahead of Survivor Series: WarGames.

It's not out of the realm of possibility that a massive title contest gets booked for WrestleMania 40. Read more here.

Do you think Drew McIntyre will eventually capture the World Heavyweight Championship? Sound off in the comments section below!