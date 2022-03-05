WWE News Roundup - Brock Lesnar's retirement claim, Triple H not speaking to major superstar, 3-time champion rejects return idea, Top AEW star to jump ship? (March 4th, 2022)

Welcome back to the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's daily WWE News Roundup. It has been a special day in the wrestling world as Vince McMahon gave his first live interview in almost 15 years.

The WWE Chairman spoke about other rival companies during his chat with Pat McAfee, and we've covered what he had to say in today's roundup.

A released superstar has shot down the idea of potentially returning to WWE. Additionally, a three-time champion revealed a grim update regarding the backstage atmosphere within the company.

A major personality confirmed that he would return to WWE soon. Elsewhere, one of the biggest names in AEW said that he expects WWE to aggressively pursue his signing after becoming a free agent in a couple of years.

However, we kicked off the roundup with a recent retirement-related claim made by none other than Brock Lesnar!

#6. Brock Lesnar considered himself retired after WrestleMania 36

Brock Lesnar is entering WrestleMania 36.

We're slowly approaching another WrestleMania where Brock Lesnar will be one of the headliners as a world champion.

The Beast Incarnate appeared on 'The Michael Kay Show" and revealed that he did not see himself return to the ring after losing to Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 36.

Lesnar noted that his WWE contract expired in 2020, and he felt his career had come full circle when he wrestled an empty-arena show at WrestleMania.

"When I was younger I thought, I wanna retire when I'm 40. I actually retired when COVID hit, and my contract was up in 2020. Full circle Brock Lesnar story, I had my first wrestling match in Minnesota was in a garage with no people. 20 years later, had a WWE Title match at WrestleMania in a warehouse in front of no people. 20 years, full circle. I was like 'I'm out," said Brock Lesnar. (H/T Fightful)

When asked what got him back to the squared circle, Brock Lesnar hilariously responded by saying, "Cha-ching."

The reigning WWE Champion will take on Roman Reigns in a winner-takes-all title unification match at WrestleMania 38. It will be interesting to see what the creative team has planned for him following the mega event in April.

#5. Nia Jax is not interested in returning to WWE

Nia Jax still gets phone calls from old colleagues.

Nia Jax was one of the top stars released from WWE in November 2021, and the three-time champion has since maintained her distance from the wrestling world.

A fan recently pitched the idea of having Nia Jax return to win the Women's Tag Team Championship with Doudrop.

Jax outrightly rejected the proposal and claimed that she still gets calls from talent stating how miserable they feel backstage.

"lol no thank you! I get calls daily on how everyone is miserable there," wrote Nia Jax.

#4. Ric Flair says he no longer speaks to Triple H

Triple H and Ric Flair have been close friends for several years as they were together in the iconic Evolution faction during the Ruthless Aggression Era.

Ric Flair was recently asked about Triple H's current status on his Woo Nation Uncensored podcast, and The Nature Boy revealed that he has not been in touch with Paul Levesque.

Here's Flair's surprising revelation about his relationship with Triple H:

"I have no idea either… I have no idea either… He and I were incredibly close, but now I never hear from him, so I don't know." (H/T Danny Hart of Sportskeeda Wrestling)

Triple H underwent surgery last year after suffering an unforeseen cardiac event. The Cerebral Assassin is not scheduled to compete at this year's WrestleMania, as reports suggest that he might never be able to wrestle again due to his heart condition.

A recent high-profile ouster has also further sparked rumors surrounding Triple H's future and his waning backstage influence within the promotion.

#3. MJF makes another claim about possibly jumping ship to WWE

Is MJF coming to World Wrestling Entertainment?

MJF is 25-years-old and already one of the most popular stars in professional wrestling. The Pinnacle leader appeared on the "Wrestling with Freddie" podcast and again spoke about WWE's interest in signing him in a few years.

MJF will be a free agent once his AEW contract ends in 2024, and he fully anticipates WWE officials to "do whatever it takes" to get him on board.

"I think WWE is going to be willing to do whatever it takes to get me to jump ship, because to have me is to pretty much take a sniper rifle and shoot the heart of All Elite Wrestling, 'cause that's what I am. I'm the glue because everybody around me hates my guts. Everybody wants to punch me in the face. I am the top tier guy that everybody has a problem with," revealed MJF. (H/T Nishant Jayaram of Sportskeeda Wrestling)

Could Vince McMahon and his team manage to take MJF away from AEW? Would you like to see it happen?

#2. Tyson Fury is confident about a return

Tyson Fury vs. Braun Strowman at Crown Jewel 2019.

Tyson Fury is preparing for his fight against Dillian Whyte at Wembley Stadium on April 23rd, and "The Gypsy King" spoke to GiveMeSport ahead of his championship defense.

The boxing world champion was "one million percent" sure that fans would see him compete in a wrestling ring again.

"One million per cent, you will see me in the WWE again. One million per cent," said Tyson Fury.

Fury defeated Braun Strowman at Crown Jewel 2019, and he particularly drew praise for his eye-catching entrance at the Saudi Arabia event. He later teamed up with Strowman on an episode of SmackDown, and he has since not been involved in professional wrestling.

The 33-year-old boxer plans to retire soon and contemplate having a run in Vince McMahon's company.

He has already planted seeds for a match against Drew McIntyre, and WWE could ideally book him for a massive premium live event show in the UK.

#1. Vince McMahon opens up on WWE's competitors

Vince McMahon's interview with Pat McAfee was a spectacular experience as fans witnessed how the WWE boss is behind the scenes.

Mr. McMahon spoke on a wide range of topics during the show as he addressed the rise of rival promotions in the wrestling business.

He said that he does not shy away from confrontation and enjoys taking on new challenges. Mr. McMahon had a strict upbringing and noted that the competition motivated him to work harder:

"I enjoy confrontation. I mean, it's one of the things that really revs you up. It's one of the things really puts you on your toes. It's one of the things in terms of okay; what am I gonna do here in that split second. I enjoy confrontation, physical confrontation. I enjoy that. So with a background like that, and a further background when I was a kid that if I lived through that beating, I win. So if you live through the beating, and you won, what can you do to me? So in terms of competition in terms of confrontation, I'm not afraid to relish it," said Vince McMahon. (H/T Matt Black of Sportskeeda Wrestling)

Vince McMahon also briefly spoke about Brock Lesnar and called the 10-time world champion a "smart son of a bi**h." That's not all; the boss also trended all over social media after he jokingly called a veteran a "horrible human being." More on that right here.

