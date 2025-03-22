Paul Heyman to change his gimmick & join legend's son; 6 ft tall ex-AEW name? 5 WWE stars The Wiseman can manage after Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns returned to WWE as a heel at SummerSlam 2020 and immediately formed an alliance with Paul Heyman. They turned out to be one of the most popular duos in the company's history.

Ad

The Bloodline storyline was a very successful one, but it has already passed its peak. Unless The Rock returns for a match with the OTC, WWE can no longer drag the angle.

This also means that Paul Heyman may abandon the OG Bloodline leader soon. So without further ado, let's take a look at five potential stars The Wiseman could manage after Roman Reigns.

Brock Lesnar changed major Royal Rumble plans? More details HERE.

#5. Paul Heyman could manage a potentially returning Aleister Black

Aleister Black was released from WWE in 2021. The Dutch Destroyer signed with AEW in the summer of that year, and his run with the Jacksonville-based promotion recently came to an end.

Ad

Trending

The former NXT Champion's return to the Sports Entertainment juggernaut is imminent. The six-foot-tall star could return on the Road to WrestleMania 41 or right after it.

Ad

Triple H could add a twist to Black's potential return by aligning the 39-year-old with Paul Heyman. The two men have worked together in the past when The Wiseman was overlooking RAW's creative in 2019. Paul even gave a lot of television time to Black when he had control.

The pairing would make sense, as Black does not like to speak a lot, so he could focus on doing his talking in the ring, with Heyman as his mouthpiece.

Ad

#4. He could have an official reunion with CM Punk in WWE

The most likely star who could become a 'Paul Heyman Guy' after Roman Reigns is CM Punk. The iconic duo has given several memorable moments in the past, so fans would love to see them get back together.

Paul Heyman also owes The Best in The World a favor for helping the Only Tribal Chief and the OG Bloodline at Survivor Series: WarGames 2024. The undisclosed favor may lead to the 59-year-old becoming his manager again. It could happen at WrestleMania 41, where the WWE Hall of Famer might betray his Tribal Chief for his former client.

Ad

The angle could even lead to a massive singles match between Punk and Reigns.

#3. Jacob Fatu

Ad

Jacob Fatu debuted in WWE last summer and stood out as the best member of the new Bloodline. He is seemingly on the verge of leaving Solo Sikoa and the Tongans for a massive singles run.

There is a big chance of The Samoan Werewolf facing his former Tribal Chief at WrestleMania 41. He could get a major win at The Show of Shows and then move on to focusing on bigger things as a singles star.

Ad

Triple H could make The Tribal Wolf the next 'Paul Heyman Guy,' as Jacob would likely fare even better with a manager. The former WWE Tag Team Champion has the potential to be the next Tribal Chief, and The Wiseman could help him reach the top of the mountain.

#2. Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar was last seen on WWE programming at SummerSlam 2023, where he lost to Cody Rhodes. He has not been brought back due to his name initially being seemingly referenced and later mentioned in the Janel Grant lawsuit.

Ad

If The Beast Incarnate returns in the future, he will likely reunite with Paul Heyman. The Wiseman might not want to pick between Roman Reigns and CM Punk, so he could make a call to his former client and request a reunion on WWE TV to avoid all the drama.

SummerSlam 2026 will take place in the former Universal Champion's hometown of Minneapolis, Minnesota, so he may return ahead of it and possibly retire there.

Ad

#1. Paul Heyman could become Bron Breakker's advocate

Bron Breakker is one of the most successful stars in WWE right now. He currently holds the Intercontinental Championship and is likely a future world champion.

Paul Heyman has been mentoring the son of the legendary Rick Steiner backstage for quite some time now. Hence, the two personalities becoming an on-screen duo in the future is a huge possibility. The WWE Hall of Famer previously teased working with him in NXT.

There is not much left to do for Heyman as The Wiseman, so he could turn heel and become an advocate again. He has managed powerhouses like Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, The Big Show, The Undertaker, and Kurt Angle, so Bron Breakker would be a fitting choice to be his next client.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback