Predicting five WWE RAW participants for the World Heavyweight Championship tournament

Megastars from the WWE RAW roster are definitely the favorites to win the World Heavyweight Championship tournament. Night of Champions on May 27 will be the platform for the grand finale of the knockout tournament, which will begin from the May 8 episode of RAW and continue on SmackDown.

As per Triple H during the Backlash press conference, a couple of Triple Threat matches are scheduled for both post-Backlash red and blue brand shows. Below is a list of five participants from WWE RAW that might compete in the World Heavyweight Championship tournament.

#5. Matt Riddle has huge momentum by his side

Riddle is often overlooked.

The Original Bro has been in red-hot form since his return to the wrestling ring. Prior to the draft, he jumped brands to facilitate his rivalry against The Bloodline even though only champion stars were given such privilege. The hints have been there all along.

Matt Riddle cannot challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed Title due to a stipulation that dates back almost a year. Now, Triple H has a chance to pit the prolific WWE RAW star into the World Heavyweight Championship tournament. Even though he isn’t a favorite, his potential title win won’t be frowned upon.

#4. Drew McIntyre needs a solid run after past disappointments

The newly-drafted WWE RAW star has caused a great deal of concern. Absent since WrestleMania, he has also been pulled out of the Money in the Bank advertisements. His run in the past few months didn't amount to anything, and it is no surprise that he is rumored to be leaving Titanland due to creative frustrations.

Triple H needs to regain the faith of one of his top stars on the main roster. Not only could Drew McIntyre participate in the tournament, but he could also be a favorite to win the World Heavyweight Championship. Reports suggest he will transition to the dark side to catalyze a world title program with Seth Rollins.

#3. Finn Balor teased winning the World Heavyweight Championship on WWE RAW multiple times

The inaugural Universal Champion has his sights on the new World Title. From in-ring spots to social media, he has teased winning the gold and will definitely be a part of the upcoming tournament.

Balor hasn’t had a World Championship program for a while. He failed miserably against Roman Reigns at Extreme Rules 2021 and has since stuck to feuding with Edge and Rey Mysterio. The World Heavyweight Championship tournament will pave the way for fresher rivalries, noting the fact that The Prince is usually involved in one-on-one rivalries.

WWE RAW’s new entrant, JD McDonagh, has a history with Finn Balor. He was trained by the former Bullet Club member, and the two have faced off in the past. He could cost Balor one of the triple-threat matches on the red brand, facilitating a long-term feud that may even include a position in The Judgment Day.

#2. Cody Rhodes is the second favorite WWE RAW star to clinch the gold

The Undeniable to Undisputed story continues

Fans believe Cody Rhodes deserves a world title around his waist rather than some year-long story that ends at WrestleMania 40. The American Nightmare’s popularity is unparalleled, and he is the second favorite to win the World Heavyweight Championship tournament, the first being his constantly giggling former rival.

Will Brock Lesnar continue to hamper The American Nightmare’s story? A surprising squash finish is reportedly set for their encounter at Backlash. Cody potentially defeating The Beast this Saturday, only for the latter to return and cost him his world title opportunity, would set the stage for a feud that lasts until June.

The opposite is also possible: Cody Rhodes destroying Lesnar’s dreams of an 11th world title after a crushing defeat at Backlash. This will add more factors to his redemption story on WWE RAW.

#1. Seth Rollins is a heavy favorite to win the World Heavyweight Championship tournament

Roman Reigns SZN 💥 @reigns_era Seth Rollins is the odds-on favorite 1/2 (-200) to win the newly World Heavyweight Championship. (BetOnline) Seth Rollins is the odds-on favorite 1/2 (-200) to win the newly World Heavyweight Championship. (BetOnline) https://t.co/Ak3F5V70SW

The Visionary is definitely going to be in the World Heavyweight Championship tournament along with Finn Balor. Rollins declared himself the only star that Roman Reigns wasn’t able to conquer, thus making him the biggest challenge in the upcoming competition.

Seth will be up against Omos at Backlash. A massive win against the 7’ 3” tall Nigerian Giant will continue his winning streak on the roster. If WWE has deemed him to be the chosen one, it needs to carefully choose Rollins’ opponents. Each listed star deserves an opportunity at Night of Champions, apart from many other SmackDown stars.

Honorable mentions: Dominik Mysterio, Chad Gable, and Jinder Mahal

Public Enemies Podcast @TheEnemiesPE3 #SmackDown They were booing Dominik Mysterio outta the country! That gotta walk around Puerto Rico with security They were booing Dominik Mysterio outta the country! That gotta walk around Puerto Rico with security 😭😂😂😂 #SmackDown https://t.co/mdMgNpwFNd

The Ex-Con Dominik Mysterio is having a dream run as a heel. Puerto Rico greeted him with a wide range of insults and boos recently. He could participate in the World Heavyweight Championship tournament, absorbing even more heat while continuing his program with Latino World Order.

A similar case is for Jinder Mahal, who is back on the WWE RAW roster. He was Bray Wyatt’s first opponent, albeit in a live event, meaning WWE could still have plans for him on the top card. Speaking of Chad Gable, he has shown much promise with his recent performances. Otis is busy modeling, so Gable could focus on individual goals.

