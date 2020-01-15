Predicting Men's Royal Rumble 2020 final four

aneesh raikundalia

Jan 15, 2020

RAW, Smackdown, NXT, and a World Champion Beast. This year's Men's Royal Rumble is going to live up to its name

Whether you believe it or not, we are on the first Road to WrestleMania of the 2020s. It's an incredible time for a pro wrestling fan. New Japan Pro Wrestling kickstarted the decade in style, AEW is gaining momentum, and even Impact Wrestling and ROH have steered the ship.

At the helm of all, this is none other than WWE, with their big Royal Rumble approaching in a few weeks to initiate the tumbledown WrestleMania avenue. This year's event at Tampa is rumored to be something star-studded, with quite a few comebacks lined up for not just the Grandest Stage of them All, but the Rumble as well. Impressively WWE is also touting it's cult brand NXT to takeover the Rumble the same way they did Survivor Series. This promises to become a spectacular 30 man toss-off.

While the whole card is stacked with Becky Lynch facing the threat of Asuka to The Fiend poking at the beardless Daniel Bryan. The two major Rumble matches itself are the key highlight. There is no doubt like every other year, that the Rumble winner is in for an epic year, but alongside him and her; the top four in the four corners are also going to become prime superstars of 2020.

Since that's the case, let's start predicting which of the top four men out of thirty will square off for a chance at immortality.

Bonus: The curious case of Brock Lesnar

Can Brock go all the way?

Of course, before we move on, there is one major component to address ahead of this great 30 man Royal Rumble. It is the fact that 'The Beast' Brock Lesnar will enter the massive showdown at number one. Under normal circumstances, this would be a hoot, with Lesnar's rare appearances. And it could be a chance to build a hot streak for the opening act of the match.

However, with Brock currently in possession of the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, his entry provides an interesting wrinkle. Though Paul Heyman has so far failed to address his clients' actions, beyond stating that RAW has no challenger worthy of the 'Beast Incarnate' (a small burial of his brand). The question remains, what happens if Lesnar wins?

Will he, like a champion winner of the G1 Climax in NJPW, choose his opponent for WrestleMania or will hechallenge for the Universal championship? This would mean Brock going onto headline against 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt or Daniel Bryan (most definitely the Fiend). It would mean getting the big hoss battle fans were denied at Survivor Series. Brock Lesnar could even choose to challenge NXT Champion Adam Cole, or maybe WWE UK champion WALTER (if it counts as a brand-specific world title). The possibilities are endless.

However, the far more likely aspect of this unique stipulation, is that the Royal Rumble provides a fun and fascinating way to position Brock Lesnar's next challenger. It is fair to assume that one of the top four final men of the Rumble will eliminate Lesnar early in the match. Hopefully, it's that, rather than a setup for a part-time clash against another green outsider like Cain Velasquez or Tyson Fury.

