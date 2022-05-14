Predicting the next holder of each championship title in NXT 2.0

NXT underwent a rebrand in the fall of 2021. Many new stars became the focus as veterans either left WWE or moved to the main roster. Some stars like Ciampa, Cameron Grimes, and Io Shirai, remained in NXT.

Blackheart eventually moved to RAW while Grimes became the North American Champion. Shirai is still an integral part of the roster. Other stalwarts like Adam Cole and Kyle O'Reilly opted to leave WWE and Dexter Lumis and Dakota Kai were released.

Since the reboot began late last year, it seemed like it was only a matter of time before the new stars would be Champions. Bron Breakker was pushed right out of the gate, but he didn't win the NXT Championship until January of 2022. Breakker lose it to Dolph Ziggler but regain it after WrestleMania 38.

Many veteran tag teams either disbanded (Imperium) or had members released (MSK, Jacket Time). Legado Del Fantasma and Grizzled Young Veterans are still with NXT.

With Breakker holding the brand's major belt, it's only a matter of time before new faces hold every title in NXT. Here are predictions for the next holder of each Championship in NXT 2.0.

#5 Toxic Attraction has been a focal point of the reboot

Who will end Toxic Attraction's reign of terror?

Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne are two-time tag team champions. Along with Mandy Rose, the feisty trio have dominated since the rebrand last fall.

Toxic Attraction has defeated Indi Hartwell and Persia Pirotta as well as Io Shirai and Kay Lee Ray. They've also defended against Raquel Rodriguez and Dakota Kai. Some of those names have either moved to the main roster (Rodriguez) or been released (Kai, Pirotta).

Most recently, the duo defeated Roxanne Perez and Wendy Choo. Other than Toxic Attraction, the only team that has remained a constant in NXT is Katana Chance and Kayden Carter.

The team has performed in every one of its matches and is an underdog favorite of fans. Unless Zoey Stark returns to the team with Shirai, Carter and Chance are the best bets to dethrone Jayne and Dolin.

Prediction for the next Women's Tag Team Champs - Katana Chance and Kayden Carter

#4 Pretty Deadly currently holds the NXT Tag Team titles

Elton Prince and Kit Wilson made an immediate impact in the tag team division.

Brutus and Julius Creed have been the new tag team that has pushed the most in the reboot. They've come close to winning the tag team belts on a few occasions. The duo started the recent gauntlet to crown new Champions after the belts were vacated by MSK. Unfortunately, they were the last team eliminated by winners Pretty Deadly.

Diamond Mine is currently going through a rebrand of its own with the release of Malcolm Bivens. Roderick Strong is the new leader, but tension has been teased over the last few weeks.

He interfered in their match against the Viking Raiders. Strong also added Damon Kemp to the ranks without consulting the rest of the group. Despite not winning the belts just yet, the Creeds will ultimately defeat Elton Prince and Kit Wilson to complete their journey.

Prediction for the next NXT Tag Team Champions - the Creeds

#3 Who will end the emotional journey of North American Champ Cameron Grimes?

Grimes captured his first title in WWE at Stand & Deliver.

This title is a little harder to predict. Cameron Grimes has already defeated both Solo Sikoa and Carmelo Hayes. Both men, are posturing for another title shot and Grimes will face Hayes at In Your House in June.

Many NXT Superstars could become the next North American Champion. Tony D'Angelo has been slowly building up during the rebrand. Grayson Waller is great at being an annoying presence. Joe Gacy was unsuccessful in dethroning Breakker and any of those stars would make sense to be the next NA Champion.

Another new star that could be in the mix is Von Wagner. He's turned into a silent heel with Mr. Stone speaking on his behalf. The second-generation star is good in the ring and is a physical threat to Grimes. The current Champ will put back a few more challenges until Wagner decides he wants the belt.

Prediction for the next North American Champion - Von Wagner

#2 Mandy Rose and Toxic Attraction have ruled the women's division for months

Most of the stars have made a quick transition to NXT 2.0. There haven't been many new women, making the same impact that Breakker has made. Cora Jade, Lash Legend, Tiffany Stratton, Ivy Nile, and Nikkita Lyons have all had varying levels of success.

Jade and Roxanne Perez have already lost to Mandy Rose. The same goes for Alba Fyre and Io Shirai. If Zoey Stark is healthy and cleared, then she would make sense as a potential future Champion. Since she's out of the mix, the next title holder will come in the form of the winner of the Women's Breakout Tournament.

Lyons has taken the brand by storm. She's also reportedly impressed officials. Due to her immediate impact, it was a bit of a surprise that she was included in the tournament. Since the winner gets a title shot of her choosing, Lyons seems like one of the future stars of the division. She's also a physical problem for Rose.

Prediction for the next NXT Women's Champion - Nikkita Lyons

#1 Who will beat Bron Breakker to become the next NXT Champion?

How long will Bron Breakker rule as top dog in NXT?

Breakker burst onto the scene and was pushed right out of the gate, and his competition has varied. He's faced and defeated Dolph Ziggler and Ciampa. His latest conquest was Joe Gacy.

The reason for the veteran feuds so early in his run is to establish the basis for a title reign. The reboot resets the deck in terms of the roster. With so many new faces, it could take some time to build up multiple stars worthy of challenging for the brand's major title.

Another star that has been featured and pushed during the NXT reboot is Carmelo Hayes. He calls himself the 'A Champion' but no longer holds a title. He'll be gunning for Breakker at some point. Since he has Trick Williams by his side, Hayes will finally become the real 'A Champion' by beating Breakker.

Prediction for the next NXT Champion - Carmelo Hayes

