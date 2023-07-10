Randy Orton to return, massive double turn? 5 surprises that can happen on WWE RAW (July 10, 2023)

The July 10, 2023, edition of WWE RAW will take the fans one step closer to SummerSlam 2023. The show is expected to lay the foundation for the upcoming premium live event, giving the fans a glimpse of what could transpire in Detroit.

This week's episode of the red show is scheduled to air from KeyBank Center in New York City. On that note, here are five surprises fans can expect from WWE's flagship weekly program:

#5 Randy Orton returns on the red show

Randy Orton has been absent from WWE TV since the May 20, 2022, episode of SmackDown, where RK-Bro lost the WWE RAW Tag Team Championship to The Usos. Later, it was revealed that Randy Orton had suffered a back injury and wouldn't be back in the squared circle for a prolonged period.

The Viper had to undergo spinal fusion surgery, and many were worried about his pro wrestling future. After completing the procedure, his return to in-ring action is much awaited.

Fans have often taken to social media to demand the return of The Viper in recent months. The WWE Universe has suggested numerous dream matches and storylines for Randy Orton, including a massive feud with Cody Rhodes on WWE RAW.

In 2022, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair claimed that Randy Orton would return to the ring better than ever. He also discussed potential opponents for The Legend Killer upon the latter's comeback.

"I talk to him all the time. Yeah, I asked him and talked about his surgery because I didn't think he wanted me to share. But yeah, he'll be back better than ever. There's a look of a great wrestler, look at him, he just looks good. I mean, he carries himself very [well] I think him and Roman would be huge. I think him and Cody would be huge. There are some really big matches."

If Randy Orton returns on WWE RAW, one can expect several outcomes, such as a heated segment with Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes. He could also announce himself as the next challenger for Seth Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam.

#4 A double-turn for Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler

When Shayna Baszler turned on her tag team partner Ronda Rousey at Money in the Bank 2023, it was a rather heel move. However, it's possible that heel Shayna Baszler and babyface Ronda Rousey aren't working for the WWE Universe anymore.

After Baszler's assault, it was expected that Rousey would gain the fans' sympathy, but the opposite happened on last week's edition of WWE RAW. The Queen of Spades has the fans' support despite her heelish antics in recent weeks.

Since viewers have shown support for Shayna Baszler and despise Ronda Rousey, a double-turn for the superstars will help move the feud forward while giving the WWE Universe what they want.

It's not easy to pull off a double-turn since it plays off on the fans changing their emotions for both superstars. Summer Rae recently pointed out the babyface potential of Shayna Baszler, suggesting she could excel as a fan favorite on TV. Meanwhile, WCW veteran Konnan believes the creative miscast Ronda Rousey as a babyface when she had all the tools to be a great heel.

#3 The end of The Judgment Day

The Judgment Day's Finn Balor and Damian Priest haven't been getting along since they both set their sights on the World Heavyweight Championship.

During his world title match, Priest distracted Finn Balor at Money in the Bank 2023, costing The Prince a possible victory. On the other hand, Balor interfered before The Archer of Infamy could cash in his MITB contract on Seth Rollins during last week's RAW.

Given the circumstances, the fans may soon witness The Judgment Day's end. Else, Priest or Balor could exit the faction on the upcoming edition of RAW.

There's a higher chance of Damian Priest staying in The Judgment Day, considering Rhea Ripley's connection with Priest. She even teased a possible new name for her pairing with The Archer of Infamy on WWE RAW if The Judgment Day implodes.

#2 Creed Brothers attack Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn on WWE RAW

The Creed Brothers seem to be done with WWE NXT following their feud against The Dyad.

To the fans' surprise, the Creed Brothers lost a loser leaves NXT match to The Dyad. Meanwhile, there are speculations about the former champions making their main roster debut in the coming weeks.

Considering Brutus and Julius are a tandem, the best way for them to make their main roster debut is by joining the same brand as the Undisputed Tag Team Champions.

This week's episode of WWE RAW could witness the arrival of the Creed Brothers. They could assault Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens or issue a challenge for a tag title bout on the same show.

#1 DIY reunites on WWE RAW

There have been rumors and speculations about Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano reuniting on WWE RAW, considering both are currently part of the same brand.

They were a dominant tag team during their time on NXT, winning gold in WWE's third brand. DIY's split led to an iconic feud in 2017, but since then, Gargano and Ciampa have gone back and forth as friends and foes.

WRKD Wrestling previously reported that the idea to reunite DIY on RAW was still a work in progress.

"While Johnny Gargano was noticeably absent from #WWERAW, fans saw the return of Ciampa. As we've reported in the past, there are still plans in the works to reform #DIY. We can now add current plans have this leading to a feud with Owens/Zayn over the tag title.”

Considering DIY's dominance as a tandem in NXT, the current champions and others eyeing the gold should be cautious. This week's episode of WWE RAW could feature The Blackheart and Johnny Wrestling joining forces once again to pursue tag team gold.

WWE Hall of Famer lashes out at Lacey Evans for s*xualizing his gimmick here.

Poll : 0 votes