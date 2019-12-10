Ranking all 10 WWE TLC PPVs so far from worst to best

TLC has been a mixed bag over the past decade.

In less than a week, WWE will be presenting their final pay-per-view of 2019, and the decade as a whole, in TLC. This was one of the many stipulation-centric pay-per-views that WWE introduced in 2009, moving away from the likes of Unforgiven, No Mercy, and Armageddon. TLC has played host to all varieties of matches involving tables, ladders and chairs, with the latter being one of the most contentious match stipulations in recent history.

Sure, TLC-based matches are guaranteed to provide some great action, but the premise of the pay-per-view does seem forced, taking away from the unpredictability of when such matches would take place. More often than not, WWE has done a fine job at integrating tables, ladders and chairs into storylines in the month of December and as a result, we have seen some excellent TLC pay-per-views.

But not all of them have been a hit. So far, there have been ten editions of WWE Tables, Ladders and Chairs. Here is every single one of them ranked from worst to best.

#10 2014 (TLC + Stairs)

What an atrocity.

In the fallout of the extremely hot Team Authority vs Team Cena program at Survivor Series, WWE hit a creative roadblock. This is probably because of the absence of a certain WWE World Heavyweight Champion, but there was no excuse for a pay-per-view this bad. For the first and last time the company added steel stairs to the traditional tables, ladders, and chairs concept.

This was to accommodate a Stairs Match between Erick Rowan and Big Show. The one good match on the card was an Intercontinental Championship Ladder Match between Dolph Ziggler and Luke Harper, which opened the show, but once that match was over, pretty much the rest of TLC(S) 2014 was a boring mess. Roman Reigns returned in the John Cena vs Seth Rollins Tables Match, before cutting an unfortunately bad backstage promo.

The miserable night was compounded with a TLC Match between Dean Ambrose and Bray Wyatt. While it was actually pretty decent, the finish was what places 2014's edition as the worst in TLC history. Ambrose tried to get a TV into the ring, but he forgot to unplug it and it exploded in his face, allowing Wyatt to pick up his first pay-per-view win in forever. Aside from Team Authority vs Team Cena, the last few months of 2014 were a real dark time for WWE.

