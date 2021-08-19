Ranking all the Seth Rollins Summerslam matches 

Seth Rollins is one of WWE's top stars and is getting ready for one of the biggest matches of his career against Edge at Summerslam 2021. This won't be the first time the former WWE Champion has been in a huge matchup at the biggest party of the summer. He has regularly been in headline encounters during the summer spectacle.

Rollins is one of the few WWE superstars who can stake a claim to the moniker of "Mr. Summerslam." Since his maiden singles run, the Architect has been at the forefront of some of Summerslam's best battles. Whether it be against arch rivals or for championship gold, Seth's most important moments have taken place at the second biggest pay-per-view of WWE's calendar year.

7 years in the making comes to an end in 3 days! #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/8T1RzWTlmt — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) August 18, 2021

With his dream match with Edge on the horizon, it seems like a perfect time to remember his greatest bouts in this major event. In this article, let's rank all of the Seth Rollins Summerslam matches from worst to best.

#7. Seth Rollins vs. Dominik Mysterio in a Street Fight (WWE Summerslam 2020)

Seth Rollins gave Dominik the chance to punch him, Dominik tried to put Seth in a headlock. Dominik Mysterio is now a true WWE superstar. #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/G4llFbZXuD — Italo Santana (@BulletClubIta) August 24, 2020

Last year's Summerslam featured Seth Rollins facing a rookie in his very first matchup. Seth's rivalry with Rey Mysterio spanned several months and got deeply personal. Rollins defeated Mysterio in an Eye For An Eye Match at the Horror Show At Extreme Rules. He blinded the elder Mysterio, which led to Dominik trying to avenge his father.

Dominik got under Seth's skin and challenged Rollins to a match at Summerslam. Rollins and Murphy attacked Dominik in the leadup in a brutal assault that saw the younger Mysterio take 31 kendo stick shots to the back and chest. This made things even more heated and led to the match being made a Street Fight.

This turned out to be a very good contest with both men turning up the physicality and using a lot of weapons in this grudge match. Dominik Mysterio looked great in his first WWE match and showed that the apple didn't fall far from the tree. The two men told a marvelous story with Seth Rollins standing out due to his amazing character work.

From his Rey Mysterio Halloween Havoc 1997 gear to his facial expressions, Seth Rollins was in rare form at Summerslam 2020. This standout bout against a rookie really shined a brighter light on Seth's exceptional Summerslam track record. Although it was ranked the lowest, this was far from a bad match and truly delivered in the spot that it was in.

1 / 7 NEXT

Edited by Daniel Wood