It is always a memorable moment.

WWE Money In The Bank is in a couple of weeks, and it is time for some new stars to be born. Over the years, many names rose to stardom via the Money in the Bank Ladder Match. So far, there have been 23 Money in the Bank cash-ins.

Most of them have been successful, yielding the world title for the briefcase winner. There has been the odd failed cash-in, but Mr (or Miss) Money in the Bank is seemingly guaranteed to become the top champion of their brand.

The variety of ways in wish competitors can cash in has kept the Money in the Bank concept exciting and fresh; whether it is after the champion has gone through a gruelling match, been attacked, or maybe even in the middle of a title bout.

This list will look at the five most memorable Money in the Bank cash-ins, based on the timing of it, the energy of the fans, the sequence that ensued, the winning moment, and the epicness of the entire situation.

But first, a couple of honorable mentions.

CM Punk (Extreme Rules 2009)

Randy Orton (SummerSlam 2013)

Alexa Bliss (Money In The Bank 2018)

#5 Dolph Ziggler (RAW April 8th, 2013)

He's here to show the world.

At points during 2012 and 2013, Dolph Ziggler was one of the top rising stars in WWE. He was the sole survivor against Team Foley at Survivor Series, before lasting the longest in the Royal Rumble match. But, most excitingly, Ziggler won the Money in the Bank briefcase.

The Show-Off would eventually cash it in on the RAW after WrestleMania 29. Alberto Del Rio had just fended off Jack Swagger, and his manager Zeb Colter, but the World Heavyweight Champion was vulnerable in the ring. Then out came Ziggler, flanked by AJ Lee and Big E Langston, and the pop was thunderous.

Advertisement

You wouldn't know it by the huge reaction he got from the vocal, post-'Mania crowd, but Ziggler was a heel at the time. What followed was one of the most exciting Money in the Bank cash-in matches of all-time. After a couple of minor scares, Ziggler put Del Rio away with the Zig Zag.

This was one of the greatest moments to ever happen on a post-WrestleMania show. Dolph Ziggler's reign may not have gone so well, but he will always have this magnificent victory to look back on.