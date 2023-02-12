Ranking the top 5 WWE Elimination Chamber winners

The Elimination Chamber is one of the most menacing and intimidating structures in professional wrestling. The Chamber is an enclosed structure encasing the ring, with four pod-like chambers, one in each corner.

Chamber match begins with two wrestlers in the ring and one in each pod. The two superstars in the ring begin the bout, and another wrestler leaves their pod and enters the action randomly every five minutes until all four pods have been opened.

Wrestlers will be eliminated by pinfall or submission until one superstar is declared the winner of the Elimination Chamber match.

The Elimination Chamber was created in 2002, with the inaugural Chamber match held at the Survivor Series pay-per-view. Triple H and Eric Bischoff have been credited for coming up with the idea for the specialty match.

Shawn Michaels won the first Elimination Chamber match, defeating Triple H, Kane, Chris Jericho, Booker T, and Rob Van Dam.

In 2010, The Elimination Chamber event replaced No Way Out, and since then, it has been an annual premium live event with heavy implications going into WrestleMania.

There have been many exciting Chamber matches, but today we take a look at the best of the best. Here is our list of the five greatest Elimination Chamber winners.

#5. 2018 Elimination Chamber winner Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns began his historic run in 2018.

At the 2018 WWE Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event, there were two Chamber matches. One was for the RAW Women's Championship, which Alexa Bliss held at the time. Bliss would go on to retain her title by winning the Women's Chamber match.

The main event for the premium live event was the Men's Chamber match, in which the winner would earn a spot in the main event at WrestleMania 34 for a chance to win the WWE Universal Championship.

Roman Reigns won the men's chamber match, and despite losing to Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania, this would be the beginning of what has become a historic run for The Head of The Table.

#4. 2014 Elimination Chamber winner Randy Orton

The Viper with the Undisputed titles.

Randy Orton has already cemented his legacy as not only one of today's best stars but one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time. The 23-year WWE veteran has held the WWE Championship 14 times and is also a triple crown champion, as well as a grand slam champion.

Heading into the 2014 Elimination Chamber event, Orton was red hot. At the time, he was the reigning WWE World Heavyweight Champion, with his title on the line inside the Chamber.

The 2014 Chamber match featured Daniel Bryan, Sheamus, Christian, Cesaro, and John Cena. Orton successfully defended his championship in the event and would go on to lose the title at WrestleMania XXX to Bryan.

#3. 2019 Elimination Chamber winner Daniel Bryan

The YES! movement was in full effect!

2019 was probably the year of the most exciting Chamber match of all. The bout featured some of the most elite WWE Superstars, including Samoa Joe, Kofi Kingston, Randy Orton, Jeff Hardy, AJ Styles, and the winner of the match, reigning WWE Champion Daniel Bryan.

Following his win, Daniel Bryan held his title until WrestleMania 35, where he lost the championship to Kofi Kingston.

Earlier in the evening, there was another Chamber match for the inaugural WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. Bayley and Sasha Banks, known at the time as The Boss 'n' Hug Connection, won the match and became the first-ever WWE Women's Tag Team Champions.

#2. 2011 Elimination Chamber winners John Cena and Edge

The Rated-R Superstar Edge.

Oakland, California, was home to the 2011 Elimination Chamber event. On this night, the WWE Universe witnessed another exciting and brutal night of action that featured not one but two matches inside the Chamber.

The winner of the main event Chamber match secured themselves a spot at WrestleMania 27 to challenge for the WWE Championship, which The Miz held. John Cena outlasted the field, winning the Chamber match and moving on to WrestleMania.

Earlier in the night, Edge put on a monumental performance as he successfully defended his WWE World Heavyweight Championship in a contest that featured CM Punk, Sheamus, R-Truth, Randy Orton, and John Cena. The Rated-R Superstar went on to successfully defend his title against Alberto Del Rio at WrestleMania 27.

#1. 2017 Elimination Chamber winner Bray Wyatt

Bray Wyatt cemented his legacy at the 2017 Chamber!

2017 was the year that Bray Wyatt came out of the shadows of The Wyatt Family and proved to the world that he was more than capable of standing on his own two feet as a main event singles superstar.

Wyatt and his henchmen accomplished all they could as one of the most dominant factions in WWE history, and it was finally time for Bray to venture off into the land of singles competition, where he would prove he was more than just a mouthpiece.

Following the breakup of the new version of The Wyatt Family, which featured Luke Harper and Randy Orton, Bray set out on a singles journey that would propel him into the main event spotlight and, ultimately, the WWE Championship.

Wyatt's title win in the Chamber was monumental as it marked the beginning of what has been a legendary WWE career. The Eater of Worlds has undergone multiple character reboots and has most recently recovered from being unjustly released from his contract to return as one of the most popular and polarizing wrestlers in recent memory.

Poll : Who had the most memorable Elimination Chamber win? Bray Wyatt Edge 0 votes