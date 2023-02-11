5 WWE news stories you missed this week: Former champion retires from wrestling, 32-year-old star suspended, The Bloodline to get another new member?

Welcome to the latest edition of our weekly feature, where we take a look at some interesting WWE news stories over the past seven days that you might have missed.

#5. Could The Bloodline get another member soon?

The Bloodline is undoubtedly the most dominant faction in WWE currently. Led by the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, The Bloodline currently consists of him, The Usos, and Solo Sikoa, with Paul Heyman as their manager.

Former WWE Superstar Samu, also from the Anoa'i family, recently appeared on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast. During the same, he mentioned that he would love to see his son Lance join The Bloodline and finally get a chance to showcase his potential.

"I'm just proud to be able to watch these kids do their thing," Samu said. "I'm hoping one day they'll smarten up and put my son in there too, Lance. He's been busting his ass, he's been in the ring since he was five years old. Everyone's got their turn. He's still in the shadows, waiting for his turn," said Samu.

The Bloodline is currently facing a lot of internal issues. The end of Royal Rumble 2023 saw Sami Zayn turn on Roman Reigns while Jey Uso also walked out on his family members.

It is to be seen whether the days of The Bloodline are numbered or will Roman Reigns once again find out a way to keep his family together.

#4. Randy Orton sends an interesting email about his return

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists Famous Wrestling Bootmaker, Jose G Sanz, on his Facebook story has claimed that Randy Orton has contacted him about making boots for his WWE return.



Randy Orton has been out of action since last May. Famous Wrestling Bootmaker, Jose G Sanz, on his Facebook story has claimed that Randy Orton has contacted him about making boots for his WWE return.Randy Orton has been out of action since last May. https://t.co/rso1l18NCp

After suffering an injury, multi-time WWE Champion Randy Orton has been out of action since May 2022. It's been nearly nine months now, but recent reports have suggested that there is still no timeline for his return.

However, wrestling bootmaker Jose G. Sanz recently revealed that Randy Orton contacted him via email about his return, which could only mean that The Viper could be back soon.

"I haven’t made them yet but Randy Orton contacted me via email for his return. Currently, Drew McIntyre and Bray Wyatt are some of the biggest superstars. Today I received an order for boots for Cody for Wrestlemania," wrote Jose G.

Many fans were hoping for Randy Orton to enter this year's Royal Rumble as a surprise entrant, but that didn't happen. The former world champion is yet to comment on the status of his return.

It would be interesting to see how much longer Orton will be away from the ring and how impactful his eventual comeback will be.

#3. Alexa Bliss comments after reports of her WWE hiatus

Alexa Bliss has been away from WWE television since losing her title match against RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair at Royal Rumble. Over the last few weeks, there have been many hints that Bliss' character is getting an interesting twist.

However, reports have suggested that Alexa Bliss is set to take some time off from the company, and the reason is not an injury. This led to a lot of fan speculation about the status of the former women's champion.

Alexa Bliss has taken to her Twitter to shut down all of these speculations and has asked her fans not to believe anything unless it comes directly from her.

"Don't believe things you read," Bliss tweeted. "Unless it comes directly from me...it's not real lol."

Bliss also hinted in another tweet that the WWE Universe would see her soon.

#2. 32-year-old NXT star suspended by WWE

Last Saturday at NXT Vengeance Day, Grayson Waller challenged NXT Champion Bronn Breakker for his title in a Steel Cage match but was unsuccessful in dethroning him.

Frustrated by his loss, Waller confronted Shawn Michaels while he was answering questions during the post-show media call. He interrupted the Hall of Famer and asked him what he needed to do to "be his guy" since he's not a fan like others. NXT Coach Matt Bloom ultimately had to intervene and escort Waller out of the room.

WWE has now announced on Twitter that Grayson Waller has been suspended for one week due to his actions during the post-show media call. Fans have since been speculating what this storyline could ultimately lead to, with many claiming that Waller would leave NXT soon and join the main roster.

#1. Former champion has quietly retired from wrestling

✨𝐖𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐞𝐬𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐊𝐚𝐦✨ @TheKamDreesen PWInsider is reporting that Biff Busick (fka Oney Lorcan) is at the WWE Performance Center working as a guest coach.



Interesting 🤔 PWInsider is reporting that Biff Busick (fka Oney Lorcan) is at the WWE Performance Center working as a guest coach.Interesting 🤔 https://t.co/SJVvYeMxmF

Wrestling veteran and NXT coach Matt Bloom has seemingly confirmed that former NXT Tag Team Champion Oney Lorcan has quietly retired from in-ring action.

While speaking on Real Radio Monsters, Matt Bloom stated the following:

"My position now as a head coach, I oversee my coaches. I have an amazing staff. So, I gotta give props to those guys. Terry Taylor, Fit Finlay, Robbie Brookside, Norman Smiley, Steve Corino, Alexander Winkler, 'Oney Lorcan' Chris Girard, who just recently retired from being in the ring, Johnny Moss, and we have a few UK coaches that are on the cusp of being full-time coaches as well," said Matt Bloom.

Oney Lorcan is best known for his time as a tag team in NXT with Danny Burch, where the two stars also won the Tag Team Championship once.

Lorcan was released from WWE in November 2021 but returned to the company last year as a coach at the Performance Center.

