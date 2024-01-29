Ranking the top 5 WWE Royal Rumble debuts

The 2024 Royal Rumble was the perfect stage for feuds and debuts. The match is a crucial point in any WWE star's career, moreover when it is a talent with no prior experience in that particular match type.

A few budding NXT stars entered the men's and women's matches last night, making a strong statement with their presence. Let's take a look at their ranking and how they fared in their first-ever Royal Rumble bouts.

#5. Ivy Nile

Expand Tweet

Ivy Nile debuted on RAW in November 2023 alongside The Creed Brothers (Brutus and Julius Creed). Within a couple of months, the trio have showcased their skills. They were formerly competing on NXT for three years as part of the Diamond Mine stable.

At RAW: Day 1, Ivy Nile faced Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley and put up quite the fight for the championship. Ivy Nile has a long road ahead of her on the main roster, which already kicked off with a bang when she competed in her first Royal Rumble match.

Ivy Nile's strength and in-ring athleticism left an impressionable mark on the WWE Universe.

#4. Jordynne Grace

Expand Tweet

WWE and TNA's business relationship has seemingly reached a new level. In 2022, Mickie James, the then-IMPACT Women's Champion, competed in the battle royal despite being in another promotion.

A couple of years later, the barrier was broken down again when current TNA Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace entered the match. Her former rival, Naomi, was also in the match, and the two shared a hug before coming to blows.

Grace is still under contract with TNA, but a debut at an event of such magnitude is an achievement of high accord. The champion was geared up for a display of dominance and strength. The 27-year-old's addition and performance even acquired praise from Triple H after the event.

#3. Tiffany Stratton

Expand Tweet

The former NXT Women's Champion needs no introduction, considering her accolades within her three-year tenure with the company.

Tiffany Stratton had already reached near main-roster status when she battled with Becky Lynch last year. The Buff Barbie even impressed The Man with her expertise in the ring. The 24-year-old teased a main roster call-up last year, and if reports are to be believed, WWE is also vested in the same.

Tiffany Stratton made her Royal Rumble debut as entrant #29. She ran to the ring, climbed up on the top rope, and hit a Swanton on the WWE stars throwing punches. Her jaw-dropping antics in the squared circle are bound to propel the young star to RAW or SmackDown in 2024.

#2. Bron Breakker

Expand Tweet

The second-generation star has been pulling out all the stops to ensure he leaves a mark on the WWE Universe.

Bron Breakker already debuted on RAW in March 2022, where he teamed up with Tommaso Ciampa against Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode. The 26-year-old is known for his speed and robustness, which was evident when he clashed with the 7-foot-tall giant Omos at the Royal Rumble.

Following the event, Breakker teased a breakthrough to the main roster, citing that was where he belonged before putting The Judgment Day on notice.

#1. Jade Cargill debuts in the Royal Rumble

Expand Tweet

After Jade Cargill's WWE signing broke the internet in September last year, the wrestling world eagerly awaited her debut.

The 31-year-old entered the women's Royal Rumble match at #28, leaving the WWE Universe in a frenzy and the entire arena on their feet. Her Royal Rumble debut was undoubtedly met with an outburst of positive reactions.

She put up an impressive front and lifted Nia Jax over her shoulders before slamming her on the mat. Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair had a contest of who was more powerful. Later, during a backstage interview, the former champion put the women's division on notice.

Which Royal Rumble debut surprised you the most? Sound off in the comments.

Current champion didn't pay attention to The Rock's return. More details HERE.