WWE RAW In Your Face: 5 biggest news stories- Braun Strowman appears, romance angle teased (September 14, 2020)

From Seth Rollins and Dominik Mysterio's entertaining Steel Cage Match to major plot developments with The Hurt Business and RETRIBUTION, this week's edition of WWE RAW featured many contrasting moments.

This special edition of RAW certainly did a good job in terms of entertainment throughout a three-hour timeslot. Although there were some glaring issues that fans pointed out on social media, it is not often that the Red brand can hold an average viewer's attention every week.

With some improvements, RAW could get ahead in the long-term viewership game if this week's precedent is followed. Let us know what you thought about this particular episode in the comments section below.

Here are the five biggest news stories from this week's episode of WWE RAW (September 14, 2020).

#5: Braun Strowman made a surprising appearance and dominated RAW Underground

Mandy Rose was unexpectedly traded to WWE RAW recently, and although Braun Strowman is not officially a part of RAW, The Monster made some headlines by appearing on the Red brand this week.

The last time fans saw Strowman was during the triple threat main event at WWE Payback. And since then, he hasn't been booked on SmackDown in any notable manner. RAW Underground could be The Monster's home for the next few weeks.

Last night, Strowman annihilated his opponents on RAW Underground, as expected. Dolph Ziggler, Riddick Moss, and Titus O'Neil were some challengers that challenged Strowman but ultimately failed to knock him down for good.

WWE fans did get a preview of Braun Strowman's next challenge, as Dabba Kato stepped up to the plate. Both men are set to face each other on RAW Underground next week.

WWE seems to have catered their creative resources into making Kato a legitimate star. After all, the man also singlehandedly beat up Kevin Owens and Aleister Black on last week's episode.