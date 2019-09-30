RAW Preview: 3 Huge title matches, The Fiend Bray Wyatt to attack controversial 13-time World champion?

Rohit Nath

Brock Lesnar is back on RAW!

Welcome to a very special edition of WWE RAW Preview! Tonight is the season premiere of the Red Brand and the second last episode before the Wild Card rule concludes. It also happens to be the go-home show for RAW before WWE Hell in a Cell, so it's safe to say that tonight is going to be a really interesting episode.

Expect Paul Heyman and crew to pull out all the big stops for the final episode of RAW before WWE Hell in a Cell 2019 and hopefully, more matches announced. We must admit that it's a bit surprising that only three matches have been announced for Hell in a Cell so far.

Since WWE is so keen on stacking SmackDown this coming Friday, they haven't really given much of an emphasis on the PPV. And that makes it all the more surprising that we have three title matches tonight! Either way, we're not complaining - we're simply excited! Here's what you have to look forward to on RAW tonight!

#6 Alexa Bliss takes on Sasha Banks in a SummerSlam 2017 rematch

Will Sasha Banks have a moment of Bliss?

This is low-key one of the most exciting match-ups of the night. In a rematch from SummerSlam 2017, Sasha Banks will be taking on one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Alexa Bliss.

Nikki Cross will be in Bliss' corner while Becky Lynch will carefully watch on. Since we're still in the Wild Card period, expect Bayley to be by Banks' side and for her to help the RAW Women's title challenger pick up the big win.

Either way, it would have been a good match even without intereferences. But given the number of people that there are, one can only know that an interference is inevitable.

