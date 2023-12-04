Welcome to the first edition of RAW Preview in December. As WWE gets set to wrap up an incredible 2023, they know that the red and blue brands will be doing the carrying until Royal Rumble 2024 - nearly two months away.

To do that, they have made a habit of announcing several matches and segments for the show in advance; in this case, a whopping six matches have been announced.

So, let's jump right into what should be an action-packed episode of RAW!

#7. DIY and Imperium to end their feud in a 2-out-of-3 falls match?

This one is going to be a banger

Neither DIY nor Imperium were successful last week in the Tag Team Turmoil match to earn a title shot against Finn Balor and Damian Priest of The Judgment Day - the Undisputed Tag Team Champions.

However, they have been in each other's crosshairs while Imperium has been in an interesting state as well, with leader Gunther seemingly promoting Giovanni Vinci higher up in the pecking order over the #2 Ludwig Kaiser.

Kaiser hasn't been happy about this, but he has been looking to prove to Gunther why he should be second in command. DIY, meanwhile, will be looking to get one over their rivals and end the feud definitively in a 2-out-of-3 falls match tonight.

#6. Drew McIntyre looks to take his frustrations out on Sami Zayn

The Scotsman has been frustrated for a while now

Drew McIntyre has been frustrated about a lot of things lately. However, the straw that broke the camel's back last week was when World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins told him that he would be defending his title against Jey Uso.

Jey Uso has been on McIntyre's hitlist for a while now, and he was even more angry about the fact that he didn't get Jey served on a platter to him at WarGames like The Judgment Day promised.

He would headbutt Rollins' title and bust himself open, and Sami Zayn tried to be the voice of reason backstage. He told McIntyre that at least he won the World Championship - something Sami Zayn had never done before. He expressed that he went through the exact same frustrations but is taking a different approach.

McIntyre simply told him that he would face him next week and that he would be looking to take his anger out on Sami Zayn, who seems like he is most likely to lose on RAW.

#5. Shayna Baszler faces Nia Jax to get closer to a Women's title shot

Shayna Baszler is looking for revenge on Zoey Stark's behalf as well as a future title shot

Last week on RAW, Nia Jax crushed Zoey Stark - who was coming off a defeat to Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley at Survivor Series.

Shayna Baszler, who has been aligned with Zoey Stark, wasn't too happy about this and, post-episode, challenged Nia Jax to a match tonight.

The match has been made official, and while it's not officially a number one contender's bout, the standing of both women makes it clear that there are eventual title implications for the winner of the bout.

#4. Kayden Carter and Katana Chance face the duo of Tegan Nox and Natalya

Expand Tweet

Adam Pearce has been making the Women's Tag Team division one of the busiest since officially being named General Manager of RAW. He recently gave a number one contender's opportunity to several women, with Natalya and Tegan Nox winning that.

They failed to capture the Women's Tag Team Titles from Piper Niven and Chelsea Green. Adam Pearced announced that they would be back in action against Katana Chance and Kayden Carter.

Who will take one step closer to a tag team title shot?

#3. The Creed Brothers look to get one over two Judgment Day stars

Expand Tweet

The Creed Brothers have had one of the hottest starts to a main roster run in recent memories. The newcomers have impressed on all occasions, winning every single match so far.

Last week was a huge test in the Tag Team Turmoil match, and they outlasted their opponents and became number one contenders for the Undisputed Tag Team Titles.

Before a big clash against Finn Balor & Damian Priest, they will have to get through two other Judgment Day stars - Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh.

What will happen when the two teams collide on RAW?

#2. Cody Rhodes begins a new feud on RAW

Expand Tweet

Last week on RAW, Cody Rhodes became the first person in all of WWE to declare his entry into the Royal Rumble match - a full two months in advance. That's something rarely done, but it looks like he isn't going to simply be hanging around and doing nothing until then.

Shinsuke Nakamura interrupted him from the titantron before appearing from behind and spitting red mist on his face. However, there was speculation that Nakamura was targeting CM Punk.

After losing multiple World Title matches to Seth Rollins, The Japanese star regained some momentum by running through the Alpha Academy.

What will he have to say to Cody tonight on RAW?

#1. Jey Uso faces Seth Rollins in a World Heavyweight Title match

High stakes and high pressure in this World Championship clash

Jey Uso was a key part of the team that was victorious against The Judgment Day at WarGames. Last week on RAW, he went directly to Randy Orton to assure him that he wasn't part of The Bloodline anymore - hoping to be removed from Orton's hit list.

Orton seemed to reassure him that they were cool, and Seth Rollins later revealed that he would be defending the World Heavyweight Championship against Jey Uso.

The match happens tonight on RAW, and it's going to be a huge main event. Can Jey pull off the upset? Will Damian Priest finally be ready to cash in? Let us know what you think in the comments below!