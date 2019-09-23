RAW Preview: Huge surprise in Fatal-5-Way match, Trilogy match to be set up for Hell in a Cell? (September 23rd, 2019)

Rohit Nath

Bray Wyatt has something in store for us this week

We're already in the penultimate episode of RAW before WWE Hell in a Cell 2019. Things are certainly turning out to be interesting and it's crazy to think that there hasn't even been a full month to build to Hell in a Cell.

Despite this, we find ourselves anticipating the most exciting Universal Championship match in its 3-year history, but before we get there, Seth Rollins will have one more pit stop next week.

In fact, it's a pitstop so important that if he loses, he may not even make it to Hell in a Cell! But we'll get back to that later. Last week saw quite a few twists and turns, both in the men and women's divisions.

We even have two Hell in a Cell matches official for the PPV and things are going to get exciting. Last week's episode was one of the best overall episodes of RAW in years and this week there are high expectations going in. Here is what you need to look forward to tonight on RAW!

#5. Is Rusev really Maria's baby daddy?

Rusev Machka!

Last week's twists and turns began with the Firefly Fun House, but they continued at Maria and Mike Kanellis' gender-announcement party. Hosted by the Street Profits, Maria announced that she would be having a baby boy.

However, she then revealed that Mike wasn't the father of her baby. She lied about it being Ricochet, who ended up beating Mike anyway, and then proceeded to reveal that Rusev was the real father of her baby.

Returning and looking better than ever, Rusev is supposedly the father of Maria Kanellis' child. Given Maria's humiliation of her husband, things may go from bad to worse when she reveals that Rusev probably isn't the father to begin with.

