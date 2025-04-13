Roman Reigns & 4 other current massive WWE names who considered quitting and why

WWE has released many superstars over the past several years, including former World Champions. Meanwhile, other athletes left willingly, either to join other promotions, such as AEW, or to pursue different careers.

Some of the current top superstars have also once considered quitting WWE for various reasons. One of these wrestlers struggled with her confidence. Hence, she thought of heading back to her home country. Another was so displeased with his booking and was on the verge of quitting before things drastically changed for him. Even a man who many consider the greatest in the company's history was willing to end his career if he was denied a certain storyline.

In this article, we will check out five current top WWE names who considered quitting and why:

#5. Former WWE Women's Champion Charlotte Flair

In 2012, Charlotte Flair signed a developmental contract with the Stamford-based company. Over the past 13 years, The Queen has arguably become the greatest female superstar in WWE history, winning 14 World Titles. However, her former trainer recently revealed that she once considered quitting earlier in her career.

In a video on his Eugene Behind The Scenes YouTube channel, Flair's former trainer, Nick Dinsmore (aka Eugene), recalled the time she lacked confidence and thought about leaving the promotion. However, she seemingly changed her mind after being constantly reassured by Dinsmore:

"She was a college volleyball player. I mean, a phenomenal athlete, strong, big. And she didn't tell me until much later that she was thinking about quitting and she was going through a tough time at that point and she told me that those word of encouragement that I gave her, just to simply tell her that she's going to be good, and she has been, she is, just those simple words that I gave her kinda kept her in the wrestling business," he said.

The 39-year-old will now attempt to capture her 15th World Title when she challenges Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women's Championship this Saturday at WrestleMania 41.

#4. Former Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley

The Eradicator was only 20 when she signed a developmental contract with WWE in 2017. She competed in the inaugural Mae Young Classic Tournament, where she was eliminated in the second round.

In a recent interview with Stephanie McMahon on Stephanie's Places, Rhea Ripley opened up about her struggles during her early days in the Stamford-based company, disclosing that she started doubting herself after being continuously criticized. Mami revealed that she cried before her first match and even considered quitting and returning to Australia:

"The first Mae Young Classic, I cried before my match. I was terrified. I just felt like I wasn't doing things to the best of my abilities, and it made people start to doubt me again, continuously getting the criticism and little comments here and there. I felt, like, I started doubting myself. I wanted to go back to Australia. I wanted to throw my dream away," she said.

Luckily for the wrestling business, Ripley decided not to quit. Instead, she worked harder and changed her appearance and attitude to eventually become one of the top superstars of today's generation. At WrestleMania 41, the former Judgment Day member will face Bianca Belair and IYO SKY in a Women's World Championship Triple Threat Match.

#3. WWE commentator Michael Cole

The Voice of WWE is closing in on his 30th anniversary in the Stamford-based company. He joined the promotion in the mid-1990s and has since worked in several roles, including backstage interviewer and color commentator.

Nevertheless, the 58-year-old legend recently revealed in an interview with Logan Paul on ImPAULsive that he had discussed quitting the business with his wife due to the constant traveling and other reasons before recently signing a new deal. However, his wife talked him out of it:

"When I went to sign the new deal, I sat down with my wife and, you know, I'm 58 years old now and I'm like, 'They want to get me to retirement age and is this...' Because we had talked about me getting out of this for a long while now just because of the travel and everything else. And she was like, 'You gotta do it. This is your legacy. Like, you're gonna be miserable if you don't finish this up the way you wanna finish it up,'" he said.

Cole's new contract is for eight years. Hence, he is expected to remain in the company until 2033.

#2. Former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

During the pandemic, Roman Reigns stepped away from WWE for several months due to a health condition. The former Undisputed WWE Champion even considered quitting for good and never returning to the company.

In an interview with ESPN, the OTC disclosed that he was so comfortable during that time at home that he thought he would not leave his family to return to WWE if it was not for something "groundbreaking." Reigns' Wiseman Paul Heyman was on the same boat. He also revealed that he was satisfied with his on-screen career by that point. Hence, he and the 39-year-old star had no intention of returning to television if they were not granted the Bloodline storyline:

"That's what we both crave. That's what we both desired. That was the only reason why we were both going to come back on television. I was very satisfied with my career ending as the advocate for Brock Lesnar and the body of work that I put together in 30-plus years. But there was the vision that we could achieve something together that neither one of us could achieve on our own. I didn't just throw the name special counsel out there. This is what I do for Roman Reigns -- in front of the camera and behind the scenes," Heyman said. [H/T: ESPN]

After getting the green light for the storyline, Reigns returned at SummerSlam 2020 and soon debuted the Tribal Chief character. Many now consider him the greatest superstar of all time.

#1. Former WWE Champion Kofi Kingston

In January 2008, Kofi Kingston debuted on WWE TV. Meanwhile, he formed The New Day alongside Big E and Xavier Woods in 2014. Between these two dates, the former WWE Champion sometimes seriously considered quitting the company.

Speaking to Booker T on the Hall of Fame podcast, Kingston disclosed that he was close to leaving WWE before forming The New Day:

"The closest time I've come [to quitting], I don't want to say it was the lowest point of my career, but before I joined the New Day, I was at a point when I would go out there and be the happy go lucky guy who was gonna have a great match and probably end up losing. At a certain point, when you keep going out there and doing the same thing over and over again, it gets repetitive and boring. It was at that point, I didn't know how much longer I would be able to do that," he said.

The New Day became one of the most successful tag teams in history. Kingston and Woods turned heel last December. They are now scheduled to challenge The War Raiders for the World Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 41.

