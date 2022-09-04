Roman Reigns' Bloodline gains a new member, faction reunites, Bianca Belair's new potential challenger - 5 takeaways from WWE Clash at the Castle

WWE delivered an impressive show at Clash at the Castle. The first premium live event that the UK hosted in over 30 years saw several breathtaking moments inside the ring and also from the crowd in attendance, who were energetic throughout the show.

Clash at the Castle has also witnessed a few events and moments that indicate a change in WWE's map before Extreme Rules. While The Bloodline has gained a new member, one fan-favorite superstar has turned heel.

Here are five takeaways from WWE Clash at the Castle.

#5. Bayley and Bianca Belair's feud is just starting?

Bayley pinned Bianca Belair to earn the victory for her team

WWE kicked off Clash at the Castle with the six-woman tag team match in which Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY faced the team of Alexa Bliss, Asuka, and the RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair.

While it looked significant during the bout that Alexa Bliss currently needs a gimmick change, the finish indicates that Bayley's feud with Bianca Belair is far from ending.

The Role Model successfully pinned the RAW Women's Champion to pick up the win for her team at Clash at the Castle. Hence, Bayley became the first woman to pin Belair since November 2021, when the EST lost to Becky Lynch on Monday Night RAW.

Based on this fact, Bayley would probably become the upcoming number one contender for Belair's RAW Women's Title. Their feud will likely continue until Extreme Rules, where they could square off for the championship.

#4. Imperium reunites & Sheamus and Gunther steal the show at Clash at the Castle

Giovanni Vinci made his main roster debut and reunited with Gunther and Ludwig Kaiser.

WWE surprised the fans by reuniting Imperium ahead of Gunther's Intercontinental Championship match against Sheamus. NXT star Giovanni Vinci made his main roster debut to rejoin his former Imperium members, Gunther and Ludwig Kaiser.

Imperium's reformation would add more depth to the tag team division. While Gunther is the Intercontinental Champion, Kaiser and Vinci could chase The Usos' Undisputed Tag Team Titles. The two have previously held the NXT Tag Team Championship twice.

Away from Vinci's debut, Gunther and Sheamus had a fierce battle inside the squared circle. The two stole the show as fans stood behind The Brawling Brute. They even gave him a standing ovation after the bout.

Meanwhile, the company continues to build The Ring General as a dominant force in WWE. His intense victory against a former multi-time world champion like Sheamus only adds more credibility to Gunther as a future main-event player.

Sheamus and Gunther's breathtaking battle gives more prestige to the Intercontinental Title, the championship that the company has been overlooking over the past few years.

#3. Liv Morgan's clean win over Shayna Baszler

Liv Morgan scored a clean victory over Shayna Baszler

Since winning the SmackDown Women's Championship, many have doubted Liv Morgan's ability to hold the title. The 28-year-old's controversial victories over Ronda Rousey did not help either.

Morgan, however, proved all doubters wrong at Clash at the Castle by defeating one of the toughest female superstars in WWE today, Shayna Baszler, clean in the middle of the ring. The former member of The Riott Squad's victory over Baszler certainly gives her more credibility as a legitimate champion.

WWE's Head of Creative Triple H has always been a fan of Morgan. During an episode of Armstrong Avenue podcast, former WWE referee Scott Armstrong revealed that The Game thought the current SmackDown Women's Champion would become a star since her early days in the company.

#2. Finally, Dominik turns heel

Dominik Mysterio turned heel at Clash at the Castle

After teasing it for several weeks, Dominik Mysterio finally turned heel, attacking Edge and his father after he helped them defeat The Judgment Day at Clash at the Castle.

The WWE Universe has long anticipated Dominik's heel turn. The 25-year-old recently seemed jealous of his father's close relationship with Edge. He lost his cool at Clash at the Castle when he seemingly felt ignored as Rey and Edge celebrated their victory together without acknowledging him as a significant reason for their triumph over The Judgment Day.

Dominik's heel turn could be his opportunity to establish himself as a competitor away from his father. We will now have to wait and see if he joins forces with The Judgment Day against Rey and Edge.

#1. The Bloodline's newest member

In the absence of The Usos and Sami Zayn, Roman Reigns seemed to have nobody to help him as he defended his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre in the main event of Clash at the Castle.

While The Scottish Warrior seemed close to taking advantage of that fact and defeating The Tribal Chief, the newest member of The Bloodline, Solo Sikoa, made a surprise appearance to aid his cousin, resulting in Reigns defeating McIntyre and retaining his title.

Sikoa is the youngest brother of Jey and Jimmy Uso. His appearance at Clash at the Castle marks his main roster debut. It now looks like The Bloodline has become even stronger with the 29-year-old superstar joining the faction.

Meanwhile, McIntyre's impressive performance at Clash at the Castle proved that he would be a legitimate contender to take over if Reigns decides to take time off in the future.

