Clash at the Castle, potential retirement? - 5 possible reasons Roman Reigns may defeat Brock Lesnar at WWE SummerSlam 2022

Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar will clash at WWE SummerSlam 2022 in a Last Man Standing Match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. The showdown is just around the corner and fans are eager to witness who comes out on top.

The decision received mixed reactions from fans who are bored of the monotonous main event. Nevertheless, bouts between The Beast Incarnate and The Head of the Table have always proven to be exciting, with numerous twists and turns and even surprising outcomes. Lesnar initially dominated the rivalry by racking up wins but Reigns bounced back during the latter matches.

The Tribal Chief even unified the WWE titles after winning at WrestleMania 38. He is arguably the favorite to win the upcoming bout. On this list, we will take a look at five possible reasons why Roman Reigns will defeat Brock Lensar at SummerSlam 2022.

#5. Brock Lesnar was a backup opponent at SummerSlam 2022

Brock Lesnar's return on SmackDown was 'impactful'

According to reports, Randy Orton was initially scheduled to be Roman Reigns' opponent at SummerSlam 2022. However, the 20-time champion is sidelined due to a legitimate back injury during an ambush by The Bloodline. This caused WWE to look towards the return of Brock Lesnar to fill the vacant spot of an opponent for Reigns.

It is highly unlikely that The Tribal Chief is booked for a loss against him at SummerSlam 2022. The Beast Incarnate is only acting as a replacement for Orton. Whether The Viper was set to dethrone Reigns, the same plan might still be in effect as WWE has a fixed creative mindset. He could return and pulverize The Tribal Chief in the future. However, it was more probable for Reigns to have won against Randy Orton.

The Usos had already snatched all the glory from RK-Bro and The Bloodline was seemingly set to come out on top after the whole feud. If The Head of the Table was the likely winner at SummerSlam 2022, WWE could be focused on the same scenario. Back-up opponents, such as Brock Lesnar usually act as fodder for the “bigger picture” of the company.

#4. Have a showdown in WWE Clash at the Castle

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC WWE’s Clash At The Castle poster teases Drew McIntyre vs Roman Reigns WWE’s Clash At The Castle poster teases Drew McIntyre vs Roman Reigns 👀 https://t.co/Ik0TV1yD7C

Clash at the Castle is the next Premium Live Event after SummerSlam 2022 and the show will emanate from Cardiff, Wales on September 3. The show is currently featuring only one match on its card - the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion defending the belts against Drew McIntyre or Sheamus.

Roman Reigns will likely go to Cardiff because of the unfinished business between him and McIntyre. The Scotsman is almost certain to defeat Sheamus to earn the title shot in Cardiff. The highly anticipated clash between him and The Tribal Chief would be a hit among the fans.

Roman Reigns is on a winning streak against Drew McIntyre but this could change soon. The Scottish Warrior is on a path of redeeming his lost glory and could pull off a surprise victory by knocking off The Head of the Table.

#3. The Bloodline is dominating WWE

Currently, The Bloodline is the pillar supporting WWE. The villainous trio are a desperate need as the company is functioning despite being on a shortage of major babyfaces. Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton and now even Riddle are on a hiatus due to injury.

The company has backed The Bloodline significantly and is now enjoying the rewards. It made them the most dominant team in wrestling history, while the trio returned the favor by putting in great performances. Although fans dislike them, as characteristic of heels, they still marvel at the capabilities and potential of the superstars.

WWE is capitalizing on the domination of The Bloodline, minting profits, and the same could lead to a positive result for Roman Reigns at SummerSlam 2022. They can eventually plan out their split after The Tribal Chief is dethroned by other returning crowd-favorite superstars.

#2. Making Roman Reigns stronger for a bigger match in the future

The Rock vs Roman Reigns: The clash of cosuins

SummerSlam 2022 will feature Roman Reigns against Brock Lesnar for the ninth time in WWE history. The iconic rivalry between the two is currently tied at three legitimate victories for each. The upcoming bout will decide who has the upper hand in being the most dominant force in the company.

The odds favor The Tribal Chief at the upcoming event. A victory at SummerSlam 2022 would make Reigns stronger moving forward and gain the admiration of the fans, which is apparently working through both his in-ring and mic skills. Furthermore, the company wouldn't end The Tribal Chief's reign too soon before he reaches two years as Universal Champion.

WWE could then bring the dominance of Roman Reigns to a halt at WrestleMania 39. Fans dream of a match between The Tribal Chief and The Rock. Whether or not the latter puts an end to his cousin’s reign as champion, it would be a clash for the ages. The new creative head Triple H might plan out such a scenario in the future.

#1. Brock Lesnar is set to retire?

Is Brock Lesnar going to say his goodbyes soon?

It seems like Brock Lesnar may no longer be interested in being with WWE. According to reports, he seemingly walked out during last week's episode of SmackDown. He did return for a segment with Theory, though, but could this be the end?

Vince McMahon's retirement was the catalyst behind such a reaction, particularly because the former Chairman was no longer the lead creative of the company. Brock Lesnar was "p*ssed off" by the turn of events as per reports by Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select. The repercussions of the walk-out caused the company to look towards other superstars as a replacement for SummerSlam 2022. However, The Beast Incarnate is still on the card to face Roman Reigns.

Bryan Alvarez @bryanalvarez From several sources, Brock Lesnar has left Smackdown. From several sources, Brock Lesnar has left Smackdown.

This could change anytime as his recent reactions to Vince's retirement indicate his disillusionment with the current changes in the company. This could eventually lead to his exit following his contractual obligations with the company. WWE cannot possibly crown a superstar whose future is uncertain in their company as the new champion.

Triple H is a big advocate for long-term planning in WWE. This is why he wouldn't allow such uncertainty to hang over the fate of the world title. Roman Reigns continues to be the only constant and will remain the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion until a suitable successor is determined.

