4 Royal Rumble rumors of the week that you should know (8 January, 2020)- Hall of Famers to return; backstage reason for Brock Lesnar's addition

The Royal Rumble is just weeks away, and the rumor mills are abuzz over returning Superstars and past legends, potential matches for the WWE PPV, as well as other surprises.

Of course, the highlight of the Royal Rumble PPV is the over-the-top-rope battle royal, where the winner gets a shot at a title at WrestleMania.

Let's take a look at 4 Royal Rumble rumors of the week that you should know:

#1 Edge spotted at recent shows

The Royal Rumble always throws up surprises when it comes to legends and Hall of Famers returning to the ring for one night only, to take part in the Royal Rumble match. This year's show is no different, and there have already been several rumors that WWE Hall of Famer Edge, could return to WWE, and battle it out in the ring.

PWInsider reported this week that Edge has been spotted in recent WWE TV tapings, which has sparked rumors that he could be one of the 30 men in the men's Royal Rumble match.

This past week, there were reports that Edge would face off against Brock Lesnar, but Dave Meltzer has claimed that it is not going to happen.

Edge retired in 2011 due to serious neck and back injuries, and the prognosis was that he could never wrestle again. But, that could have changed over the last few years. The Rated-R Superstar teased a return when he said he could have one more match:

“To be perfectly honest, I think I could do a match tomorrow. I might be blown up but I’d be okay. It’s just from what I know with the WWE medical staff, they won’t allow. It is what it is, right?”

But, he has denied time and again that he has been cleared to wrestle.

