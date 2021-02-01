3 rumored things that are likely to happen at Royal Rumble and 2 that aren't

Royal Rumble is just mere hours away, and the rumors about the first pay-per-view of the year aren't stopping from pilling up.

Daniel Bryan is reported to win the Men's Rumble match and then go challenge the Universal Champion, Roman Reigns, at WrestleMania 37. For the Women's Rumble match, Bianca Belair, is reported as the top favorite. As for surprise returns, John Cena, The Undertaker, Brock Lesnar, and a few other big names are being discussed.

In this list, rumors like this will be mentioned and the odds of them coming to fruition will be discussed. Therefore, without further ado, let's start and see what fans should and shouldn't expect from one of the big four events i.e... Royal Rumble.

#5 Likely: Alexa Bliss wins the Women's Royal Rumble match

Alexa Bliss could win this year's Women's Royal Rumble match

In recent weeks, Alexa Bliss has become one of the most talking points of WWE programming. Her new alliance with "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt has taken the star on a whole new level. Although Bliss hasn't won a major title in the past two years, that seems to be potentially changing this Sunday at the Royal Rumble.

Bliss is one of the thirty participants that are going to take part in the Women's Rumble match. And, considering the performance she has delivered since her newly-found alliance with Wyatt, Bliss is no doubt making it in the top five. As for her chances of winning it, they are very high. According to the latest odds, Bliss sits as one of the top two contenders to win this year's Women's Rumble match.

Therefore, come this Sunday, things are certain to get bizarre, as Bray Wyatt is also rumored to make his return at the pay-per-view and possibly win the Men's Royal Rumble match. One can only wonder what would happen if "The Twisted Goddess" and "The Fiend" were to win their respective Royal Rumble matches.