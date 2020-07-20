WWE Rumor Roundup - 4 Superstars released for reportedly giving bad publicity, Alexa Bliss as Sister Abigail, Big star to be written off RAW and more - 19th July 2020

Welcome to Sportskeeda's daily WWE Rumor Roundup.

We are coming off the Slammiversary and Extreme Rules PPVs, and there is naturally a lot to get into in today's edition. Two big stories from Extreme Rules and the speculation attached to them have been featured in today's lineup.

One is, of course, about Alexa Bliss' appearance in the Wyatt Swamp Fight and the other is about Rey Mysterio's condition and future following the Eye for an Eye Match.

It was also recently reported that a few WWE Superstars who got released were probably let go due to the bad publicity they gave during the Saudi Arabia controversy.

A WWE veteran may reportedly be written off RAW soon as he was just brought in for a temporary angle.

We also have the latest backstage updates regarding the plans for Edge's WWE return following his recovery from injury.

#5. WWE released a few Superstars reportedly due to the bad publicity they gave during the Saudi Arabia situation

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson's explosive revelations during the Talk'N Shop podcast live stream has validated various backstage stories that have been doing the rounds in the past few months.

The Good Brothers, who recently signed with IMPACT Wrestling and appeared at Slammiversary touched upon their experiences of facing travel issues in Saudi Arabia during the Crown Jewel show in October last year.

Dave Meltzer revealed on a recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio that a handful of recently released Superstars were released because of the bad publicity they attracted towards the company during the Saudi Arabia debacle.

Meltzer noted that Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows, Rusev, and Joe Hennig AKA Curtis Axel were reportedly the talents who were released.

Andrade's name was also brought up, but El Idolo was reportedly safe as he is part of the Flair family.

"The other thing that I didn't know, another thing was that the guys who had given the company bad publicity over Saudi Arabia, which was Rusev and Karl Anderson and, Joe Hennig, I think. The other one was Andrade, but Andrade is in the Flair family, so he was safe. So those guys, there was a lot of bitterness because, you know, whatever, the WWE sees it one way, 'nobody should have said anything.' The reason there was a problem is because guys said there was a problem and everything and there's all those tweets out there that WWE couldn't deny."