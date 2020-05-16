Vince McMahon, Becky Lynch, and Seth Rollins.

We're back with another edition of Sportskeeda's daily WWE Rumor Roundup. The frequency of news and speculation in the world of professional wrestling has been largely unaffected by the ongoing pandemic and we have a lot to cover in today's lineup as well.

Another WWE Superstar - the daughter of a Hall of Famer - was released by the company and there are reports that she made complaints against the WWE medical team.

The Undertaker's in-ring future is a topic of intense debate as WWE continues to gradually release episodes of 'The Last Ride' docuseries. We have an update about his official retirement and WWE's plans for The Deadman moving forward.

Seth Rollins' in-ring future has also been in discussion after his fiancé Becky Lynch announced that she was pregnant. There is an important update on Seth Rollins' contract status and whether or not he would also follow his partner into taking a break.

Talking about Becky Lynch, WWE's original plans for The Man before her pregnancy have also been revealed. It's interesting to note that Asuka was never originally scheduled to win the Money in the Bank briefcase.

Sami Zayn's status has also become a highly controversial subject and there are more details about what happened backstage before he was stripped of the Intercontinental title.

On that note, here is the latest WWE Rumor Roundup:

#5. Backstage notes on Rachael Ellering's WWE release

We know who we are, who we’ll always be and we have a choice: we can hide in the shadows or stand in the light pic.twitter.com/DKpF7rafka — Rachael Ellering (@RachaelEversWWE) May 13, 2020

Rachael Ellering, daughter of WWE Hall of Famer Paul Ellering, confirmed her WWE release recently in a video posted on Twitter.

Ellering, who went by the name Rachel Evers in NXT, signed a WWE contract in January 2019, however, she suffered a torn ACL last year and was sidelined as a result of the injury.

Dave Meltzer revealed in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Ellering had issues with WWE's medical team and its procedures and she voiced her complaints to the company officials a few months ago. Unfortunately for her, the complaints were reportedly not well-received. The company offered her two options, which both essentially involved her WWE release.

Rachael Ellering's WWE Release was a company decision

It was noted that Ellering did choose one option and she was subsequently handed her release. Meltzer added that Ellering was probably released at the same time as the other talents and that her 30-day non-compete clause should also be over by now.

The 27-year-old second-generation talent had previously shown some interest in leaving the WWE, however, it was reported that her eventual release was 'a company decision.'