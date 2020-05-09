Roman Reigns and AJ Styles.

Welcome to another edition of Sportskeeda's daily WWE Rumor Roundup. We're on the road to Money in the Bank and there are tons of rumors being talked about in the world of professional wrestling.

A recently returned WWE Superstar is in line for a big push which could also lead to a world title shot down the line. We also have some interesting updates about the mystery hacker storyline that has gained a lot of traction since it was introduced on SmackDown weeks ago.

A current Champion has not yet agreed to return to work during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and that could be a big concern for the company.

There is also a story about AJ Styles being unhappy about the releases of Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson. We just can't have a roundup without Roman Reigns as The Big Dog's WWE status has been one of the most perplexing talking points in the past few weeks.

Let's take a look at today's WWE Rumor Roundup:

#5. Sami Zayn has not agreed to return to work

Sami Zayn was supposed to be in attendance at last week's SmackDown tapings but he pulled himself from the show possibly due to the threat of getting infected by the COVID-19 virus.

In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer revealed that Sami Zayn has not agreed to return to work just yet. As we had reported a few weeks ago, there is no pressure on the talents to appear at the tapings during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The talents won't be punished for pulling out of tapings.

Meltzer also added that the plan was for Daniel Bryan to have a long-term program with Sami Zayn for the Intercontinental Championship after WrestleMania 36. However, Bryan was also intended to be added to the Money in the Bank ladder match irrespective of Zayn's absence.

Even though Zayn is IC champion and Mania seemed to start a long-term program with Bryan, Bryan was always booked to be in MITB before Zayn made the call not to attend the recent tapings.

Sami Zayn won't be defending his Intercontinental Championship at Money in the Bank and we still don't know when he will be ready to return to action.