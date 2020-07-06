We welcome you all to another edition of Sportskeeda's daily WWE Rumor Roundup.

There are some massive stories to cover today, and the first and most important is the expiration of a popular RAW Superstar's contract.

Another Superstar from the Red brand got into a physical altercation at a restaurant, and while it was staged, it was not planned by the WWE.

Another RAW Superstar also reportedly went up to Vince McMahon and raised his complaints and issues about the lack of seriousness about the COVID-19 measures that were implemented in the WWE.

The company is also reportedly unhappy about the result of an upcoming title match getting leaked online, and they may have called for a significant last-minute change.

We also have more details on the Extreme Rules card and the matches that can be added to the show as we edge closer to the PPV. Let's dive right into the top five stories of the day:

#5. Rey Mysterio's WWE contract has reportedly expired, status uncertain

Dave Meltzer has reported that Rey Mysterio's WWE deal has come to an end and the 3-time World Champion is currently working without a contract.

Rey Mysterio signed his latest WWE contract back in September 2018 and it was said to be a short-term deal.

While Mysterio is no longer under contract with the company, he is expected to complete his ongoing storyline with Seth Rollins, which is building towards his son Dominik's in-ring debut.

Tom Colohue had reported a few days back that one of the discussions that Mysterio had with WWE when signing a contract in 2018 was regarding Dominik skipping NXT and getting a solid main roster in-ring debut.

Things seem to be going according to plan as Dominik has been featured heavily during the angle on RAW.

There are still no updates on whether the 45-year-old future Hall of Famer will re-sign, but he should be around until he performs inside a WWE ring along with his son.

As always, Sportskeeda will keep you updated with all the latest happenings in the Rey Mysterio story.