Rumored feud with debuting SmackDown star? 4 ways Andrade can reinvigorate his WWE career

Andrade has struggled to maintain a presence in WWE in 2025. The SmackDown Superstar's most recent televised in-ring appearance happened on the February 28 episode of the blue brand in a match against Jacob Fatu to qualify to compete in a Triple Threat Match to determine the number one contender's spot for a shot at the United States Championship. Andrade lost to Fatu and hasn't been seen regularly on WWE programming since.

The former NXT Champion has competed twice in untelevised matches as part of the Road to WrestleMania house show tour in March 2025, defeating Carmelo Hayes in one-on-one competition. The two competitors had a notable series of matches on SmackDown during the latter half of 2024.

Andrade is a former United States Champion who appears to be stuck on the sidelines, seemingly unsuccessful at advancing his career in the current year. So, without further ado, let's look at four ways the former AEW star can rejuvenate his career in World Wrestling Entertainment.

#4. Andrade could make an example out of WWE SmackDown newcomer Rey Fenix

The high-flying Rey Fenix is scheduled to make his official WWE in-ring debut on the upcoming episode of Friday Night SmackDown. Andrade is rumored to be Fenix's first major opponent in the Stamford-based promotion.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has fanned the proverbial flames regarding rumors of a rivalry between the former AEW competitors. WrestleVotes revealed on SportsKeeda’s Backstage Pass Q&A that WWE had plans for a backstage segment three weeks ago involving Andrade being informed of a new competitor arriving on the blue brand.

Fenix and El Idolo have previously faced off in All Elite Wrestling. Andrade holds a pinfall victory over Fenix in a singles match on a June 2022 episode of AEW Rampage. He also holds a pinfall victory over Fenix in tag team action from an August 2022 episode of Dynamite. Will Andrade be able to repeat history if they went one-on-one on SmackDown? However, if Fenix gets the better of him in a WWE match, the former NXT Champion might snap and take out his aggression on the masked luchador.

Andrade needs to make a statement to reassert himself in World Wrestling Entertainment. One way of doing so would be to target the newest member of the blue brand. El Idolo could be jealous of WWE newcomers getting the spotlight instead of him. Win or lose, Andrade needs to demonstrate why people should be paying attention to him, and he could do so at the expense of Rey Fenix.

#3. Andrade needs to turn heel on WWE SmackDown!

The former one-time United States Champion appears to be lost in the shuffle on the blue brand. So far, he has been unsuccessful in recapturing the coveted US gold. Last year, he had a run as Speed Champion, but that X-exclusive title isn't even featured on any of WWE's main shows.

Andrade's babyface run seems to have gone stale. One way to refresh his in-ring persona would be for him to return to his villainous ways. Andrade has found much greater success in WWE as a heel, leading him to a reign apiece with the NXT Championship and the US Title. History shows that there has been more momentum behind a villainous Andrade than a babyface one.

El Idolo needs a character reboot to grab the attention of WWE fans. He should bring back the Andrade who brutalized Rey Mysterio and defeated Drew McIntyre. The heel version of his persona has arguably made a much bigger mark in WWE history compared to his time as a babyface. It's a character that holds the attention of wrestling fans, whereas he risks becoming a forgotten wrestler as a face.

As previously mentioned, Andrade could begin his newfound heel turn with a vicious assault on SmackDown newcomer Rey Fenix.

#2. Andrade should reunite with Zelina Vega

Andrade was most successful in WWE when Zelina Vega supported him at ringside. With Vega in his corner, he ascended to the top of the black-and-silver brand, defeating Drew McIntyre for the NXT Championship at 2017's TakeOver: WarGames. Andrade also found championship success on the red brand with Zelina by his side, defeating Rey Mysterio for the United States Championship in December 2019.

Much like Andrade, the 2021 Queen of the Ring has yet to make a sizeable impact in WWE in the current year. Both performers have only competed sparsely in 2025. In recent months, they've also been unsuccessful in capturing mid-card gold. These two talented in-ring competitors could turn their respective careers around by having an onscreen reunion as a villainous duo looking to grab the blue brand by the horns.

#1. Andrade El Idolo could battle the returning Aleister Black

In recent weeks, mysterious vignettes have popped up on SmackDown, leading wrestling fans and journalists to speculate that these short clips are possibly teasing Aleister Black's return to the blue brand. Aside from Aleister's wife, Zelina Vega, Andrade arguably has the most significant history in WWE with The Ominous Man from Amsterdam.

Black made his official televised NXT in-ring debut by defeating Andrade "Cien" Almas at April 2017's TakeOver: Orlando. The Dutch Destroyer would then go on an undefeated streak in singles matches, leading Aleister to his first championship in WWE by defeating Almas for the NXT Championship at TakeOver: New Orleans on April 7, 2018.

The recent mysterious SmackDown vignettes highlighted the number "4." April is the fourth month of the year, a time of significance for Black and his history with Andrade in NXT. Almas and Aleister had fantastic battles on the black-and-silver brand, and they could potentially replicate that in-ring magic on the blue brand in 2025.

