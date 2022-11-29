Sasha Banks and 4 unlikely challengers for Bianca Belair following huge win at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames

WWE's EST assisted Becky Lynch in the closing moments of the Women's WarGames match at Survivor Series, knocking out Bayley with the KOD, which paved the way for the W.

Bianca Belair is no doubt the woman of the hour, and as we near the end of another year, the Raw Women's Champion has managed to vanquish the challenges of Bayley and Damage CTRL.

There are several women on the current roster who can step up and face The EST. Amidst rumors of a potential Royal Rumble match against Rhea Ripley and an eventual showdown with Charlotte Flair, let's look at five unlikely challengers following Belair's huge win at Survivor Series.

#5. A fresh challenge in the form of Tegan Nox

Triple H wants Tegan Nox back to the roster, per reports

Tegan Nox signed with WWE in 2017 and was in NXT until 2021. She briefly appeared on SmackDown, teaming with Shotzi. Her last match prior to her release was at a WWE Live Supershow on October 17, 2021, where she and Shotzi defeated Natalya and Tamina.

Whilst Shotzi had a shot at SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey at Survivor Series, her ex-partner from NXT Dakota Kai is associated with Damage CTRL on RAW.

It was rumored not so long ago that Triple H was eyeing Tegan Nox's comeback. Per a report back in August, she explained the reason for her release as visa issues.

"I've been trying to get my green card for the last eight months," Nox told the "Sappenin'" podcast. "So if I leave then I can't come back ... It's just been a boring eight months, living in Orlando."

If she plans on doing so, a showdown with The EST would not be out of the realm of possibility.

#4. An exclaimation point upon return to WWE for Taya Valkyrie

Taya Valkyrie was in NXT from February to November 2021

Whilst Taya Valkyrie is currently signed with IMPACT Wrestling, the "forbidden door" policy seen throughout the wrestling industry these days could be a difference maker. Mickie James made a one-off appearance at the Royal Rumble in 2022.

In an interview with Scott Fishman of TVInsider, Valkyrie was asked if she would ever fully commit to a company again. She was released from WWE in November 2021.

“I’ve been having so much fun getting to know these companies and wrestling everywhere. Just playing around and living my life. It has been incredible to have places like Impact, NWA, AAA, and MLW that have allowed me to do this and stretch my wings," Valkyrie said.

Taya further explained that she just wanted to find a place that made her happy.

The long-term plan would be to sign somewhere full-time and see where that takes me. I think it’s something I’m looking to in the new year. I just want to be somewhere that makes me happy where I can wrestle, have a very creative storyline, and where feel an honest amount of support. We’ll see what happens.”

Now that Triple H is in charge with an interest in bringing back previously released superstars, Taya Valkyrie could make her comeback and would be a great addition to the roster. What better way to make a statement upon returning than to straight away target the Raw Women's Champion?

#3. Carmella reignites feud with The EST

Carmella was last seen wrestling against Bianca Belair at a live event earlier this year. She even challenged the Raw Women's Champion in a losing effort at the Money in the Bank premium live event.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion recently celebrated her 35th birthday and appears to be gearing up for a comeback. Perhaps reigniting their feud may be on her mind. She is yet to win the Raw Women's Championship.

#2. Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair II

Now here's a sequel that would drive the WWE Universe to use the phrase "Shut up and take my money!" But in order for it to happen, Sasha Banks needs to make up her mind and return to the company.

Fans of the Legit Boss were left shocked when she and Naomi walked out on the company earlier this year. Their contingent return would largely depend on substantial creative plans for them.

There were reports stating that Triple H is negotiating a contract with The Boss, and most recently there was speculation that she was the mystery partner for Team Belair at Survivor Series, until those rumors were put to rest following Becky Lynch's return. Meanwhile, Sasha Banks is one of the most talked about female wrestlers in the world.

#1. Lita returns to stake claim for a Raw Women's Championship match

Lita is a WWE legend worthy of a title shot straight away upon return

Lita is one of the best female superstars in WWE history. From her days as part of Team Xtreme to main-eventing RAW alongside Trish Stratus, aligning with Edge and subsequent feud with Matt Hardy to most recently having a match at Jeddah, Saudi Arabia against Becky Lynch for the Raw Women's Championship, Lita has done it all.

While this last entry is a bit of a wild card, with Royal Rumble as the main roster's next premium live event, WWE will be looking to bring back some names for the eponymous match. The Raw Women's Champion could issue a challenge to Lita upon her return.

Would you like to see Lita or another unlikely WWE legend return to challenge Bianca Belair to a match? Name your pick in the comments section below.

