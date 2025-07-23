Seth Rollins to hand MITB briefcase to former champion, major star to quit WWE? 5 twists that are possible on RAW and SmackDown ahead of SummerSlam

Seth Rollins is expected to miss significant time as a result of a knee injury he sustained in his match with LA Knight at Saturday Night's Main Event on July 12. The Visionary's absence has already affected his faction with Paul Heyman, Bronson Reed, and Bron Breakker. It remains to be seen what plans WWE creative has in store for Rollins' Money in the Bank briefcase.

Ad

Rollins is not the only star that WWE creative has its eyes on ahead of SummerSlam. In this article, we will look at five twists that could happen on RAW and SmackDown before The Biggest Party of the Summer.

#5. MFT might injure Jimmy Uso

WWE star Jimmy Uso (Photo credit: wwe.com)

Jimmy Uso is currently helping Jacob Fatu in the latter's feud with the reigning United States Champion Solo Sikoa and his allies, JC Mateo, Tonga Loa, and Talla Tonga.

Ad

Trending

Fatu and Sikoa will collide for the title at SummerSlam, this time inside a steel cage to avoid any outside interference. As part of the feud on SmackDown, Sikoa and Co. might attempt to assault and injure Jimmy Uso to ensure that he does not help Jacob at SummerSlam.

There have been speculations that Jimmy Uso will move to RAW to reunite with his brother Jey Uso and Roman Reigns, starting a new storyline. Hence, the company can actually book Big Jim in an injury angle.

Ad

#4. The Wyatt Sicks could lose their tag team title

Ad

The Wyatt Sicks came back to WWE TV after a lengthy absence and dethroned The Street Profits to become the new WWE Tag Team Champions. Still, their title reign might be a short one, as a new tag team has gained momentum recently.

The faction will defend its title against Rey Fenix and Andrade this Friday night on SmackDown. WWE creative could have them dethrone The Wyatt Sicks and become the new champions.

Ad

Rey Fenix and Andrade have been undefeated since they joined forces. Hence, it wouldn't be a surprise if they defeat their opponents on Friday and claim the title.

#3. Bayley to quit amid feud with Lyra Valkyria and Becky Lynch?

Former Women's Champion Bayley (Photo credit: wwe.com)

Things have not gone well for Bayley following her return from a storyline injury that forced her to miss WrestleMania 41. Upon her comeback, she targeted Becky Lynch but couldn't dethrone her. At the same time, she and Lyra Valkyria had a mini-feud, as both wanted to dethrone The Man and capture the Women's Intercontinental Championship.

Ad

Bayley has been on a losing streak lately, and if she doesn't work SummerSlam or become part of the Valkyria-Lynch title match, she could quit RAW and move to SmackDown.

#2. Seth Rollins could hand over his MITB briefcase to Bronson Reed

Ad

Seth Rollins will be out for a 'long time', according to Paul Heyman, and this puts his future as Mr. MITB in jeopardy. If the former World Heavyweight Champion misses more than nine months, WWE could be forced to strip him of the contract.

With that in mind, it wouldn't come as a surprise if Seth Rollins hands over his briefcase to Bronson Reed. This would allow Reed to get a push and enter the title picture. The Auszilla could even become world champion at some point.

Ad

Reed was holding the briefcase during the faction's segment with Roman Reigns on RAW. The former NXT North American Champion could become a permanent holder of the contract if Rollins' return is delayed.

#1. Roman Reigns & Jey Uso vs. Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed might get a stipulation

Ad

Reigns and Jey are expected to team up and face Breakker and Reed, as the OTC continues to exact revenge on Paul Heyman and his allies. With Seth Rollins out of the picture, it makes sense for WWE to have a tag team match between the two sides, which will keep the feud alive after SummerSlam.

If things get out of control, RAW general manager Adam Pearce could add a stipulation to the contest to intensify the rivalry. The rival teams could face off in a no-disqualification bout or a contest for the MITB briefcase.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Yiannis Bouranis Yiannis Bouranis is a WWE Feature Writer at Sportskeeda.com. Yiannis is a 32-year-old sports journalist, with a Master's degree in Sports Journalism from Sheffield Hallam University and has covered a variety of sports, including basketball, football, wrestling and motorsports, as an editor and feature writer. Know More