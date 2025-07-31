Seth Rollins the unsung hero; Criticism of The Rock undeserved? 5 Things we learned from WWE: Unreal

Seth Rollins and The Rock were part of the opening episode of WWE: Unreal, the new Netflix series that offers a behind-the-scenes view of how storylines and matches are built in the global juggernaut.Chief Content Officer Triple H and several top superstars were featured on the opening episode, which aired earlier in the week. In this article, we take a look at five things we learned from the premiere of WWE: Unreal.#5. Rhea Ripley had a mental breakdown before her WWE WrestleMania 41 matchThe Eradicator had to deal with a mental breakdown ahead of her Triple Threat Match against Bianca Belair and then-Women's World Champion IYO SKY at WrestleMania 41.However, Triple H had a chat with her backstage and managed to calm her down. The Eradicator eventually went on to deliver a great performance in front of thousands of WWE fans in Las Vegas.&quot;Breathe, rockstar, you got this sh*t. Stop getting in your own head. Just do what you do. I'll tell you now, there's nobody better at this than you. Just do what you do. Breathe. Have fun,&quot; Triple H told Rhea Ripley backstage. [H/T: WrestleTalk]#4. Triple H revealed how John Cena's heel turn was built and the role of The RockThe Game opened up about John Cena's heel turn in detail, saying that he spoke with five people in his effort to build up this storyline. The first one was WWE President Nick Khan, The Rock, Travis Scott, who was part of the storyline, Cody Rhodes, and The Cenation Leader himself.Triple H also revealed that it was The Rock who suggested that the storyline had to move on from the &quot;selling their souls&quot; angle to a more business perspective.&quot;I don’t think, the whole time, it’s been about me and John. I don’t think it has anything to do with our souls. I also think what that does is it puts us in a position where then it all becomes unpredictable,&quot; The Rock said in the opening episode of WWE: Unreal. [H/T: ITR Wrestling]John Cena's heel turn took place in a segment with Travis Scott, Cody Rhodes, and The Rock at Elimination Chamber: Toronto, leading to The Greatest of All Time becoming a record-breaking 17-time World Champion at WrestleMania 41.#3. Triple H was critical of Tiffany Stratton going off script during a promo segment with Charlotte FlairTiffany Stratton and Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 41. (Photo credit: WWE.com)The Buff Barbie and The Queen collided for the WWE Women's Championship at WrestleMania 41, after Charlotte Flair won the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble and picked Tiffany Stratton as her opponent at The Show of Shows.Flair and Stratton had an intense build-up on the Road to WrestleMania, with the current champion going off script and making a reference to Charlotte Flair's three divorces during a promo on SmackDown.Triple H wasn't happy with that and was seen saying, &quot;This is not how we do it here.&quot; Still, this didn't cost Tiffany Stratton her title, as she retained her gold in Las Vegas.#2. CM Punk came up with the finish to the Men's Elimination Chamber MatchCM Punk, John Cena, and Seth Rollins inside the Elimination Chamber. (Photo credit: WWE.com)The Best in The World had a meeting with the rest of the 2025 Men's Elimination Chamber Match participants, and he was the one who came up with an idea that ultimately materialized into the final acts of the match.John Cena was the one who won the match and got a title opportunity against then-Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes at 'Mania, thanks to an assist from Seth Rollins, who Stomped Punk, allowing The Franchise Player to capitalize.All of this was CM Punk's idea, even though it cost him the opportunity to fight for the Undisputed WWE Title at WrestleMania 41.#1. Seth Rollins got a standing ovation backstage after the WrestleMania 41 Night One main eventSeth Rollins engaged in a feud with Roman Reigns and CM Punk on the Road to WrestleMania 41, leading to a main event blockbuster Triple Threat Match on Night One.Even though the buildup was focused primarily on Punk, Reigns, and Paul Heyman, it was Seth Rollins who stood out and won the whole thing after The Oracle turned on the Original Tribal Chief and The Second City Saint during the match.Afterwards, Seth Rollins got a standing ovation from his wife, Becky Lynch, Chief Content Officer Triple H, the rest of the WWE executives, and wrestlers who were present backstage.The Visionary is currently out with an injury. However, his allies, Heyman, Bron Breakker, and Bronson Reed, continue to dominate RAW.