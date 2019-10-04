SmackDown on FOX: 5 major ways The Rock can surprise the WWE Universe

The Rock is back!

As you know by now, The Rock will be back tonight for the SmackDown on FOX premiere. It's a much-anticipated appearance and will see The Great One return to WWE TV for the first time in a few years.

It will mark his first appearance on WWE television since April 2016 and his first SmackDown appearance since October 2014. Even that particular appearance was just a taped backstage segment that was supposed to tease Triple H vs The Rock at WrestleMania 32, but that match never came to fruition.

It's crazy that we haven't seen The Rock in so long, but that's probably because he has quietly retired. He did reveal to Maria Menounos that he retired from the ring, but his increasingly busy Hollywood schedule has probably prevented him from appearing. He was expected to appear at WrestleMania 33 since it was at Orlando, close to his hometown.

Here are a few major ways The Rock can surprise us on the SmackDown on FOX premiere.

#5 A confrontation with Erick Rowan

The Dream rematch you never thought you wanted to see.

While many will say that Erick Rowan lost to The Rock in six-seconds at WrestleMania, we would like to view it more positively - Erick Rowan co-main evented the biggest WrestleMania of all-time against The Rock in his retirement match! Sounds better, doesn't it?

It would be quite funny if the man he confronted was Erick Rowan. It does make sense to some extent since his distant cousin Roman Reigns, is in a feud against Big Red.

While he does have Daniel Bryan by his side, a special appearance from The Rock to confront Rowan would make a lot of storyline sense since they did have some beef 3 years ago for about 10-15 minutes.

