SmackDown Preview: Latest look of The Fiend's Universal Title, Roman Reigns set to begin a new feud? (November 8, 2019)

What will happen on this week's Friday Night SmackDown?

This week, WWE SmackDown is set to feature the biggest stars of its main roster after the entire fiasco surrounding the delay in their return from Saudi Arabia last Friday.

Two matches that were scheduled for last week are now scheduled to take place tonight. Other than that, there are a few added bouts, a returning Superstar and a possible invasion on cards.

Last week, the NXT roster invaded SmackDown. The episode witnessed Shayna Baszler attack Bayley, Tommaso Ciampa beat The Miz and Adam Cole successfully defend his NXT Championship against Daniel Bryan.

In addition, Matt Riddle and Keith Lee laid down a vicious attack on Sami Zayn. Towards the end, the entire roster came to the ring and celebrated with Triple H.

This week, the following can happen on Friday Night SmackDown.

#6 Roman Reigns takes on ‘King’ Baron Corbin

The King will have trouble with the Big Dog

WWE Superstar Roman Reigns has feuded with Baron Corbin in the past. Tonight, another chapter will be added to their rivalry and it might turn into a full-fledged feud. The former Universal Champion is once again gearing up to take on the ‘King’ after the latter’s extended feud with Shorty G.

Reigns and Corbin locked horns at WWE Crown Jewel while representing Team Hogan and Team Flair respectively. They were also involved in a brief war of words during the build-up to the recently concluded PPV.

Both these Superstars were set to lock horns last week but the unfortunate delay in their return from Saudi Arabia postponed their encounter. Ever since his return to WWE, Reigns has been carefully booked to showcase the struggles of reaching the top.

The Creatives have done a brilliant job of gradually pushing the Big Dog to the title picture. But there’s still a long way to go and before Reigns finds himself challenging for the gold, he will have to take on the King.

Corbin is an excellent heel who manages to get under the skin of his opponents as well as the WWE Universe. This feud will help in establishing Reigns as the top babyface and get more and more fans behind him.

