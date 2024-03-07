As WrestleMania 40 inches ever closes, many WWE Superstars are anxiously waiting to etch their names in the history books at wrestling's biggest event. Millions of eyes will be on Philadelphia as WWE presents the 40th edition of The Show of Shows.

One of the biggest names in pro wrestling history is WWE Hall of Famer Sting. The Stinger recently had his last match at AEW's Revolution pay-per-view. Legends and fans alike were in attendance to witness one of the true greats ride off into the sunset.

With that said, Sting may have had many historic moments during his career, but one milestone that eluded him was a win at WrestleMania. The Icon is not the only big name who has never won at Mania, either. Here is our list of five major names who have never won at WrestleMania.

#5. 2-time WWF Champion Sid Justice

Sid was once "the ruler of the world!"

Towering above most opponents at 6'9" and weighing nearly 320 pounds, Sid Vicious was one of the most feared and dominant big men in pro wrestling history. Early on in his career, Sid established himself as a top star alongside fellow big man Dan Spivey in the tag team known as The Skyscrapers. Sid became one of the top names in WCW before making his WWF debut in the early 90s.

During his time with WWE, Sid was introduced to fans as being from "wherever he damn well pleases." Sid took this attitude to the top of the roster, earning two title reigns as WWF Champion. Unfortunately, he never earned a WrestleMania win during his run with the company. He lost to Hulk Hogan at WrestleMania 8 and lost again at WrestleMania 13 to Bret Hart.

#4. 3-time WWE Women's Champion Asuka

Asuka with an incredibly colorful entrance!

There was a fresh face in the crowd at Barclays Center for NXT Takeover: Brooklyn in 2015. That new face was The Empress of Tomorrow, better known by the WWE Universe as Asuka. After establishing herself as one of Japan's premier female performers, Asuka finally brought her talents to WWE.

Despite never winning a match at WrestleMania, Asuka has had several Mania moments, competing in numerous big matches. She began her WrestleMania journey at The Show of Shows' 34th edition in a losing effort against Charlotte Flair.

Asuka went on to have unsuccessful attempts at WrestleMania 35, 36, 37, and 39. Now, as one-half of the women's Tag Team Champions, she looks ahead to WrestleMania 40, which will hopefully get her in the win column at the year's biggest event.

#3. WWE Hall of Famer 'Mr. Wonderful' Paul Orndorff

Paul Orndorff and Bobby "The Brain" Heenan live at Madison Square Garden!

At the height of the professional wrestling boom of the '80s, "Mr. Wonderful" Paul Orndorff stood out as one of the most hated villains of the era. With legendary feuds with the likes of Bob Orton, Rowdy Roddy Piper, and Hulk Hogan, Orndorff played a critical role in pushing wrestling into the mainstream, which resulted in the sport getting in front of more eyes than ever before.

Paul Orndorff was an incredible in-ring performer despite not stacking up a pile of championship victories. He had one of the greatest physiques of all time and was able to generate heat from the fans with his appearance alone.

WrestleMania 1 was the pivotal event in which a whole new world was introduced to professional wrestling. In the main event, Paul Orndorff partnered with Roddy Piper in a losing effort against Hulk Hogan and Mr. T. Orndorff also competed at WrestleMania 2 against Don Muraco. That match ended in a double count-out.

#2. 9-time WWE Tag Team Champions The Dudley Boyz

The Dudley Boyz are one of the greatest tag teams in WWE history!

D-Von and Bubba Ray Dudley started their journey to tag team superstardom in ECW in the mid-90s. The Dudley Boyz went on to compete all over the world, winning a laundry list of title matches en route to becoming arguably the greatest tag team of all time.

Even though The Dudleys have never won a WrestleMania match, they have certainly had more than enough opportunities. They have competed in roughly a half-dozen Mania matches, starting with their legendary contest at WrestleMania 16, where they faced The Hardys and Edge and Christian in a Triangle Ladder Match.

The Dudleys' most recent WrestleMania loss came at the hands of The Usos at WrestleMania 32.

#1. 6-time WCW World Champion Sting

Sting with the big splash on Triple H at WrestleMania 31!

The eyes of the wrestling world were upon the Greensboro Coliseum recently as fans bid farewell to a true icon - Sting. While most of the fans in attendance were there to see The Stinger, this was not his first time in that building.

In the main event of the first Clash of the Champions in 1988, which was also held in Greensboro, Sting faced Ric Flair in the main event. Needless to say, this North Carolina town is rich with a storied wrestling history.

Sting has spent the final years of his career with AEW, but he has had a WrestleMania moment despite not working long for the company. At WrestleMania 31, Triple H defeated Sting in front of nearly 70,000 fans at Levi's Stadium. This would be The Stinger's only WrestleMania match, but his career certainly does not lack major milestones.

Sting's list of accolades is too long to run through, but he has always been known for much more than title victories and pay-per-view performances. Sting is one of the most well-respected and revered individuals wrestling has ever known. As fans, we are fortunate to have been able to witness his Hall of Fame career, and the sport as a whole is better thanks to his contributions.

