6 Feuds for Tegan Nox outside of WWE

Tegan Nox was released in another round of cuts on November 18, 2021. Two weeks after a mass release, we see it happening again. At this point, it's starting to feel like something that is going to happen more regularly moving forward. But what's next for the Welsh superstar, Tegan Nox?

Nox used to be known as Nixon Newell on the British independent scene, holding championships in WCPW, DDT and Attack! Pro Wrestling and has worked in Progress, Shimmer and STARDOM. Her entrance theme was Ce la Vie by Irish girl group B*Witched and she was one of the biggest babyfaces while having an edge that wasn't often seen from women at the time.

Tegan Nox didn't get the run in NXT or WWE she deserved due to injuries plaging her time there. But despite this she has a loyal fan following and has been involved in many great story lines. She was underutilized during her short stay on the main roster and could of been a multi-time champion if just given the chance. So where should Tegan Nox take her undeniable talent?

#6 The IInsperation should face Tegan Nox in IMPACT

The IInspiration would be great opponents for Tegan Nox in IMPACT Wrestling. We know what you are thinking... Nox taking on two people, which she could do. But why take on two people when you can team up with a former ally from her WWE run. Have Nox team up with recently released wrestler Ember Moon and have them both bring the pain to the IInspiration.

IMPACT Wrestling’s Knockouts division is one of the best in the western world and Nox would fit in. While the Digital Media Championship could give Nox the opportunity to face off against some of the best male wrestlers in the business, the tag division is where it’s at. It would also be a great starting point, with Nox and Moon having been released within weeks of one another. Depending on their non-compete status, this could play out in many different ways.

