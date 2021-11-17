4 things WWE should change with Survivor Series and 1 thing that should remain

Survivor Series has been around for over 30 years. It's one of the "Big Four" PPVs in WWE along with WrestleMania, SummerSlam, and the Royal Rumble. Since it's been around for more than three decades, it stands to reason that some things could change.

Before the brand split, WWE had numerous 5-on-5 elimination matches. It allowed stars from all over the card to get a spotlight on the PPV. Once RAW and SmackDown became separate brands again in 2016, it revamped the Survivor Series template.

Instead of multiple elimination matches, there was only one for the men, one for tag teams, and one for the women of WWE. To fill the space on the PPV, Survivor Series started to feature Champion vs. Champion matches.

Essentially, the WWE Champion faced the Universal Champion while the women's titleholders of each brand squared off. The mid-card titleholders faced each other as did the respective tag team Champions of RAW and SmackDown.

It's well past time for some things to change about the Survivor Series PPV. A lot has been altered in WWE over the last five years. Here are four things that should change and one thing that should stay the same with Survivor Series.

#5. Brand Supremacy doesn't mean much anymore at Survivor Series.

Brand Supremacy may have been important when pushing the Survivor Series, but the time has passed regarding it really mattering. Unless more is on the line like when GMs were present for each brand, it might have made more sense. When it was McMahon vs. McMahon, brand supremacy made more sense.

Neither McMahon wanted to look bad in the eyes of their father, so it mattered more four years ago. With Sonya Deville and Adam Pearce both showing up on RAW and SmackDown, it doesn't have the same effect.

Even Becky Lynch believes that the whole "brand supremacy" trope has run its course. Rather than RAW vs. SmackDown, WWE can have more than just three elimination matches.

It would also be easy to have each brand's Champion on a team so that he/or she doesn't have to defend the title. Because WWE treats it as brand supremacy and Champ vs. Champ, a lot of stars get left off the card.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Ryan K Boman