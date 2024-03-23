This WrestleMania moment from Triple H's past must be recreated during the Rock & Roman vs Cody & Seth match

With Roman Reigns and The Rock defending their family's honor at WrestleMania and attempting to screw over Cody Rhodes in the process, they'll need to pull out all the stops to secure victory. We'll surely see The Bloodline show up in full force.

What about Cody Rhodes and Seth "Freakin" Rollins, though? If they expect to shock the world at WrestleMania Night One, they'll need a few surprises of their own. It may remind fans of a certain match that took place nine years ago.

Expand Tweet

Now that Triple H is running things behind the scenes and seems to be an on-air rival to The Final Boss, we may see The Game pull out a moment from his past. Specifically, the faction warfare we saw between him and Sting at WrestleMania 31.

While Triple H had D-X appear late in the match, Sting had a surprising bit of backup from the NWO. What was the final battle between WWE and WCW saw two of the greatest factions in both promotions' history finally meeting face-to-face.

Knowing that The Bloodline will be there for Roman Reigns and The Rock, who will help Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins? Well, two legends in WWE could be the key characters responsible for costing The Bloodline: John Cena and Stone Cold Steve Austin. And we've got three reasons why this must happen at WrestleMania XL Night One.

#1. Both John Cena and Steve Austin have history with The Rock

It's important to bring in names that have a lot of history with The Great One. Being as Triple H can no longer wrestle, we instead look to his greatest rival, Stone Cold Steve Austin. The Rattlesnake and The Rock have shared many a great moment in the ring with one another, main-eventing multiple PPV events during the Attitude Era.

Their feud is so iconic that their WrestleMania X-7 video package is still used today by fans when making their own hype packages for current angles. It's impossible to look into Rock's greatest victories and defeats without seeing Steve Austin alongside him. Their bitter rivalry helps pave the way for interference from Austin this year.

As far as Cena, the rivalry between them began off-screen with Cena badmouthing Rock for "abandoning WWE" for Hollywood. Once The Rock was able to return, their real-life heat led to a storyline spanning two years, leaving The Rock and John Cena tied 1-1 at WrestleMania.

With The Rock now fusing his Hollywood and Corporate characters together for The Final Boss, John Cena, the man who has always fought for the fans, would want to even the playing field for Rock's opponents.

#2 John Cena and Steve Austin working together is a dream come true for the WWE Universe

John Cena and The Rock feuding over a decade ago was seen as a dream scenario. The People's Champion and the greatest face of WWE going head-to-head to prove who was truly the best? It was a story that basically wrote itself.

And though we've seen Steve Austin and Cena shoulder-to-shoulder a few times, it's never been for much. Sure, Cena ate a Stunner early in his career courtesy of the WWE Hall of Famer, and they've even been together in the ring to promote several WWE events, but seeing them fight side-by-side is a completely different story.

John Cena has bumped shoulders with many greats in his career, and it would be exciting from a fan's standpoint to see him working with another legend, especially for a match that means so much.

#3. Cody Rhodes and Seth "Freakin" Rollins need more than Jey Uso in their corner at WrestleMania XL

Thankfully, Cody Rhodes and Seth "Freakin" Rollins will probably have Jey Uso in their corner when their tag match takes place. Jey will have his hands full with brother Jimmy Uso that weekend as well in a one-on-one match, so they'll be at each other's throats for days.

Even if Jey is there to put a stop to Jimmy, Solo Sikoa still remains, not to mention the possibility of The Rock using his powers to bring in his own security force in order to get the best of his opponents. As great as Jey is, that's a numbers game he is bound to lose.

Sami Zayn will be busy with Gunther, meaning he won't be in peak condition to assist Seth, Cody, and Jey. They need more bodies, and considering John Cena and Steve Austin are reported to be present that weekend, they're perfect candidates to assist in stopping The Rock's power-hungry ways.

Would you like to see John Cena and Stone Cold Steve Austin make the run-in for Cody Rhodes and Seth "Freakin" Rollins at WrestleMania? If not, who should?

Cody Rhodes was NOT A MISTAKE. Go back to the day he was born by clicking HERE