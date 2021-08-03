Top 5 greatest Bray Wyatt rivals

Bray Wyatt hasn't been seen on WWE television since the RAW After WrestleMania 37. On Saturday, WWE announced that the former three-time world champion was released from the company. The 34-year old became the latest WWE superstar to be released due to budget cuts, according to the Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer.

Bray Wyatt was just set to return to the promotion this month and was even advertised for live events. His release from the company has caused plenty of shock throughout the wrestling world for fans, critics and wrestlers alike. Many different WWE superstars have posted their support for the Wyatt Family leader.

WWE has come to terms on the release of Bray Wyatt. We wish him the best in all his future endeavors. https://t.co/XIsUbaMUZ7 pic.twitter.com/koRuC3w1yr — WWE (@WWE) July 31, 2021

Bray Wyatt is known for his creative mindset, storytelling and compelling feuds. With his time in WWE having come to an end, it has become an ideal time to revisit some of the rivals for the former WWE superstar. In this article, let's take a look back at the five greatest Bray Wyatt rivals of his career.

#5 Bray Wyatt vs. Finn Balor

Following Bray Wyatt's brief run as WWE Champion in 2017, he made the transition over to Monday Night RAW, looking for redemption. After a rivalry with Seth Rollins, he would cross paths with Finn Balor. At Summerslam that year, Balor and Wyatt clashed for the first time, with Finn bringing out "The Demon" to win.

Bray Wyatt then made a challenge to Finn Balor to leave "The Demon" behind and wanted to face the man. Despite Balor accepting the challenge, he gained the victory over Wyatt at No Mercy 2017. The rivalry wasn't over there as both men prepared for another battle with Wyatt threatening to bring out Sister Abigail for their showdown at TLC 2017, but Wyatt would get sick and cancel the match.

When Bray Wyatt introduced "The Fiend" in 2019, he set out to right the wrongs of his career so far. This started with targeting Finn Balor. On the July 15th, 2019 WWE RAW, "The Fiend" showed his intentions of destroying Balor. At Summerslam 2019, "The Fiend" defeated Finn Balor in his in-ring debut. He totally destroyed Balor and sent him back down to NXT.

Although Bray Wyatt couldn't beat Balor in 2017, he got the last laugh and changed the course of Finn's career. It kickstarted "The Fiend" on the right foot and set the tone for what the character would be like in getting vengeance on Wyatt's former rivals. The Summerslam encounter also started the trend of "The Fiend" changing his opponents after defeating them.

